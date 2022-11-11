Globe Theatre production will showcase the life of Riders' legend George Reed

A Globe Theatre production highlighting the life of Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed called “#34,” is set to begin on Friday night at their temporary home, Darke Hall.

George Reed played with Roughriders from 1963 to 1975 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 16,116 and trails only Mike Pringle (16,425) for most rushing yards all-time in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Reed is first all-time in rushing touchdowns with 134 and was also named a CFL all-star nine times during his career.

Jeremiah Sparks, who plays George Reed in the production, said he had never heard the name George Reed until he was asked to play his character.

“Once I found out who he was, I’m glad I’ve learned about George Reed. He is an amazing man and amazing legacy,” Sparks said.

Sparks feels both the weight and honour of playing the part of a Saskatchewan hero. Although he grew up in Nova Scotia, Sparks is now officially a Rider fan.

“We got to go to a Riders game a couple of weeks ago. That was overwhelmingly fantastic for me,” he said.

Regina’s long-time Rider fan Munish Sharma wrote the play and also acts in it, helping to tell the tale of the CFL legend. Sharma learned about Rider pride from his father.

“So the play does take place essentially around, between 1963 and 2009, and it’s really interwoven with the history of the Riders as well,” Sharma said. “We’re kind of sharing generational stories here.”

As for the man himself, George Reed came to Regina to play football and never dreamed that decades later, he would see his life story performed live on stage.

“No, no I didn’t. I played football and that was it. I thought when I was finished playing, that was it,” Reed said.

Opening night for “#34” is on Friday and Reed will be in the audience.

“He made it clear, he’s like, ‘If I don’t like it, you might hear a boo,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Sharma said.

“Definitely for people to just feel a sense of being proud of being from Saskatchewan. Maybe honouring to people they have in their own lives, and grateful that George Reed is ours.”

The production will run until Nov. 27.

- With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone