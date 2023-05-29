Golden Sheafs awarded in Yorkton's 76th annual Film Festival

Filmmakers from across Canada made the trip to Yorkton for the much anticipated 76th running of its film festival.

A total of 27 honours were awarded to filmmakers of stripes and styles, with everything from student films to feature length productions being on display.

The ‘Best of Festival’ honour went to “The Flying Sailor,” an animated feature inspired by the Halifax harbour explosion.

The film follows real-life merchant mariner Charles John Mayers who survived the devastating explosion on Dec. 6, 1917.

“A bold blend of comedy, suspense and philosophy, The Flying Sailor is an exhilarating contemplation of the wonder and fragility of existence,” a Yorkton Film Festival news release read.

The Flying Sailor would also take the animation and best director-fiction categories, sweeping a total of three Golden Sheaf awards.

The awards gala over the weekend marked the end of the week long event, which boasts to be the longest continuously running film festival in North America.

