Good Spirit Lake road improvements completed

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government has completed a $12.9 million road improvement project in the Good Spirit Lake provincial park area.

The project included 23 km of paving on Highway 229 from the junctions of Highway 47 and Highway 9 to Good Spirit Provincial Park, as well as about $750,000 of paving on various roadways, pathways and parking areas in the park.

Dave Popowitch, reeve of Good Spirit Lake, said these improvements will make the road much safer to drive.

“Especially [highway] number 9 to the park is narrow and it was bumpy,” Popowitch said.

In a release, Terry Dennis, Canora-Pelly MLA, said “these improvements will ensure people can enjoy camping, hiking, boating and fishing for generations to come.”

The province said the work inside the park is one piece of an additional $5.2 million investment into improvements inside eight provincial parks this year including Douglas Provincial Park, Katepwa Point Provincial Park and Great Blue Heron Provincial Park.

“We’ve been working hard on all the highways throughout Saskatchewan and a lot within the parks that we have, because our parks have been incredibly busy,” Fred Bradshaw, minister of highways, said.

The government is improving more than 1,350 km of provincial highways this year, the second of its 10-year growth plan to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways.

The province has invested more than $10.6 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 17,100 km of Saskatchewan highways.