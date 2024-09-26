Government House celebrates student painted tipi art
After hundreds of hours of work, an art project of two Saskatchewan high schools has now been unveiled.
Government House, Chief Payepot School and Carlton Comprehensive Public High School have been working together to paint the inner linings of a tipi.
The school’s and their supports came together on the Government House grounds to celebrate the paintings and the creative process.
“It’s a representation of our home up north and the teachings, and the kinship and the connections that go with that,” said Isabella Peters, a Grade 11 student from Carlton Comprehensive Public High School.
The tipi was purchased by Government House when Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty assumed office in 2019.
The exterior of the tipi was painted by artist Micheal Lonechild.
Artwork for the liners was discussed and it was decided Saskatchewan youth would handle the design.
“They asked me at the beginning what I wanted them to do. I said it’s really up to you,” Mirasty explained. “You think about what is important to you, remembering and honouring what the tipi means to Indigenous people,” he added.
The paintings marked the end result of a time and labour-intensive process – including days of planning and drawing.
Along the way, students learned the history of where they are from and the symbolism found in the art.
“It means a lot to us, to be able to show who we are, our back story and the story of our chief,” said Geanna Pelletier-Wesaquate, a student from Chief Payepot School.
The art will be displayed at Government House for the public to view.
