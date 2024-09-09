Government of Saskatchewan to provide funds for IMAX theatre upgrades

The Kramer IMAX Theatre in Regina hosted a screening of 13 productions filmed in Saskatchewan which are hitting screens soon.

In addition to the screenings, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross took the opportunity to share that the provincial government will be footing the bill for the remainder of the theatre's upgrades.

"We wanted to have a partnership with Creative Saskatchewan and the science centre, and that's what this funding will allow for, Creative Saskatchewan to be able to show films like we're doing today,” Ross told reporters.

This $500,000 investment will go towards the purchase of a new IMAX GT dual laser digital projection system – allowing to continue operating as “a world class facility.”

Sandy Baumgartner serves as the CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre. She spoke to the importance of financial help when it comes to the facility.

"An investment in the science centre, in the Kramer Imax Theatre, is critically important because technology evolves,” she said. “As we evolve as an organization, in order to continue showing great films in this province, we need to have the best technology.”

“So yeah, it doesn't it doesn't come with just popcorn sales," Baumgartner added.

The $500,000 investment follows the approximately $22 million committed to 36 productions through the Creative Saskatchewan Film and Television Production grant since April of 2023.

"So, we need to get investments from government, corporate and donors to keep the Science Centre alive," Baumgartner said.

A list of the featured productions includes: