Gravelbourg prepares to say goodbye to community landmark

The Town of Gravelbourg will be saying goodbye to a community hallmark as it prepares to demolish its nearly century-old water tower.

Described as a "beacon of home" for the 1,000 residents of the historic town in southwest Saskatchewan, the 150-metre tall tower is the tallest structure in the community and can be seen several kilometres away, according to the town.

Constructed nearly a century ago in 1928, the tower is set to be decommissioned and dismantled on Aug. 19, prior to students returning to class.

Due to leaks and other issues, the tower has been out of service since late 2022.

In a news release sent to CTV News, the town explained that its height, age, structural integrity as well as its proximity to a school, daycare, homes, and the Town and Prairie South School Division shops make the tower a public safety concern.

Thanks to funding from both the provincial and federal governments, Gravelbourg is preparing for a major infrastructure project focused on replacing aging and outdated water mains.

It is because of this project that the tower must be decommissioned.

Most of Gravelbourg’s historic buildings date back to the 1920’s.

From the town’s Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral to its historic convent to the former court house (now town office) – the community has its share of longstanding landmarks.

“Despite the love of these structures, there is a limit to the capacity of ratepayers and the generosity of donors to preserve landmarks,” the town said in the release.

Explaining its preservation attempts so far – the town highlighted its 1915 Western grain elevator, one of the oldest of its kind still in its original location.

After 30 years of fundraising and grant submissions, the elevator is now in the final stages of its restoration.

The town is encouraging residents and visitors to share photos on social media to “Toast the Tower” during its final days as part of Gravelbourg’s skyline.