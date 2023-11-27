'Great for Moose Jaw': Fan support strong for NLL game in southern Sask.

On Saturday, lacrosse history was made as the first professional game was played in the southern part of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Rush hosted the Calgary Roughnecks in Moose Jaw for a National Lacrosse League (NLL) pre-season game.

The game was close until the final minutes when the Roughnecks pulled away, winning 14-12.

The Moose Jaw Events Centre was nearly sold out, with many in the crowd experiencing the sport for the first time.

“I’ve lived in Moose Jaw my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s quite amazing to see the whole town come together,” one spectator said.

Fans from across the province regularly go to SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon to see the Rush play and for many southern Saskatchewan fans, a Moose Jaw game was a shorter trip and a welcoming change.

“I travel up to Saskatoon for most games. We were thrilled there was something a little bit closer to us,” one fan said.

The Saskatchewan Rush begin their regular season Dec. 1, in Halifax against the Thunderbirds.

Their first home game of the season is Dec. 9, against the Rochester Knighthawks.

“It’s really nice for the Rush to come down here and give us a little bit more exposure,” one Moose Jaw resident said. “I think it’s great for Moose Jaw and the community.”