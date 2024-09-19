'Great to see people showing up': Fresh Start program officially kicks off in Regina

Rally Around Homelessness officially launched a new program aiming to provide laundry services to those in need.

The program, dubbed ‘Operation Fresh Start’ is a follow up to the outreach group's 'I Gotch You' campaign, which collected new underwear to disperse to those in need.

Now, those folks have the opportunity to clean their clothes at SeaSpray Laundry in Regina's North Central community.

"It's a mixture of like excitement, nerves, anxiety, mostly happiness. It's just so great to see people showing up that care," Erinn Paik, spokesperson for the Fresh Start program said.

Paik went on to express hope that this official launch will keep the momentum going in terms of community support.

"When we initially announced even the idea of the program was amazing, just outstanding support, community members, business owners, coming out to support the program. It has died down a bit. So we're hoping that this launch today will bring more attention to the program again. And we'll get the continued support to keep the program running," Paik said.

As far as how anyone interested in supporting can help, there are a few options, according to Paik.

"They can make direct monetary donations through Rally around Homelessness that can go towards laundry soap or the program washing and drying itself. Otherwise, donations of detergent and dryer sheets can be dropped off at a few different locations within the city. There are multiple business partners who are listed on the Facebook page as well that are accepting donations,” she said.