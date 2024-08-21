'Great way to create awareness': STARS Air Ambulance unveils 2025 fundraising calendar

STARS Air Ambulance has unveiled their 2025 fundraising calendar, a calendar that tells inspirational stories of the lives they’ve helped save.

Brynleigh Yewsuk is one such VIP, or ‘Very Important Patient.’ She is featured in the calendar for the month of April.

When she was just 3-years-old, Brynleigh suffered a serious head injury on the family farm. She was rushed to hospital in Saskatoon by a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.

This is the 10th year in a row that the entire cost of printing all 40,000 calendars has been covered by Viterra. The decade-long partnership between Viterra and STARS and raised more than $6 million.

STARS 2025 Calendar, featuring VIP (Very Important Patient) Brynleigh Yewsuk. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) “It’s a great way to create awareness of the great work that STARS does, and we’re very proud to support the organization,” Jeff Cockwill, vice-president of Viterra said. “Supporting an organization like STARS is just a great fit for everybody involved in our business.”

The 65 Viterra locations across the Prairie provinces will not only sell the STARS calendars, but also an assortment of STARS branded merchandise, such as red helicopters, STARS hats, and hoodies.