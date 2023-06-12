Ground breaking ceremonies held for construction of new Weyburn General Hospital

The City of Weyburn is one step closer to a new hospital facility.

“The current Weyburn hospital, which was built in 1952, it is safe to say has served its purpose,” Minister for Rural and Remote Health, Everett Hindley, told CTV News.

Officials broke ground on a patch of land on the outskirts of the southern Saskatchewan community which will soon be home to the brand new Weyburn General Hospital.

The new facility will house 25 acute care beds and a 10 bed mental health in-patient unit.

Those involved in the project expressed hope the facility will lead the way for more accessible healthcare in rural and remote communities.

“This is a testament to the importance of rural healthcare,” Hindley said.

“And how important it is that we have new facilities in rural communities across our province, including Weyburn, to help serve people across this province regardless of where they live.”

The project has a budget of $38 million which comes from a $138.7 million capital expenditure program created by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The hospital will have an approximate area of 9,730 square metres, including an emergency services garage and helipad adjacent to the facility.

The helipad especially, is an important addition according to the MLA for Weyburn – Big Muddy, Dustin Duncan.

“[This is] ensuring that emergency services like STARS will be located right at the hospital,” he said.

“I know it’s a bit of an inconvenience for them to have to use the airport, which is a couple miles out of town, but now that service will be here.”

Construction is expected to be completed by December of 2025.