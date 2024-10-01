Gun call leads to weapons seizures, single arrest in North Central

REGINA
    A man is facing a plethora of gun charges after police attended a weapons complaint in North Central Regina.

    On Sept. 30 at around 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on 1300 Retallack Street for a firearms offence.

    Initial information provided to officers was that there were guns inside the home.

    As officers arrived on scene, they reportedly witnessed a man running into the back alley near the home with what appeared to be a firearm and enter another home.

    Police cleared the home. A search revealed two firearms, several gun parts, ammunition and knives. As a result, a 27-year-old man was arrested without incident.

    The accused is charged with armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, possessing a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, and possessing an unauthorized firearm as well as restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

    He made his first appearance on these charges on Oct. 1.

