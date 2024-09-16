Harlem Globetrotters coming to Regina in 2025

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Queen City in 2025, Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) announced on Monday.

The world-famous trick-shot stars will face off against their ever-determined rivals, the Washington Generals, at the Brandt Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Globetrotters promise to bring to their signature moves in a battle of skills featuring spins, dunks, slams and “jaw-dropping” four-point shots.

“It’s friendly competition at its finest,” REAL said in its announcement.

Tickets are set to go on sale beginning Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have used its global tour to showcase its own brand of basketball to tens of millions of fans in more than 124 countries and territories over six continents.