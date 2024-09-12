Harvest 61% complete, hot, dry weather leading to assorted issues

While mostly dry conditions across the province helped producers steam ahead with harvest, the heat and lack of moisture is contributing to declining soil quality.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, farmers across Saskatchewan reported that 61 per cent of this year’s crops are in the bin. Following the trend of this growing season, the southwest leads harvest progress with 85 per cent while the northeast remains in last place with 34 per cent.

The current progress is far above the five and 10-year averages of 50 and 46 per cent.

The hot and dry weather is allowing harvest to progress but has increased the risk of equipment fires. Producers are also monitoring stored grain closely as bin heating has become a widespread concern.

Harvesting of winter cereals, triticale, lentils and field peas is nearly complete, according to the province.

For oilseed crops, mustard is the furthest advanced at 84 per cent, followed by canola at 28 per cent and flax at 22 per cent.

Yield and quality continues to be varied across Saskatchewan due to scattered rainfall.

Quality of peas remain slightly above the 10-year average – similar to lentils. Duram wheat is slightly below its 10-year average at its highest grade – 28 compared to 36 per cent – while 2 CW and 3 CW are listed above the average.

Barley crops are also slightly below the established 10-year-average.

Limited rainfall across the province was reported during the week. Meadow Lake reported the most severe rainfall with 16 millimeters followed by Yellow Creek and North Battleford with 10 millimeters.

Topsoil conditions continue to decline due to weather conditions with cropland and hayland both reporting just one per cent surplus.

“There is a significant need for large amounts of precipitation in many areas to help with replenishing topsoil and subsoil moisture levels along with improving pasture conditions,” the report read.

Causes of crop damage in the past week consisted of wind and migratory birds. The province also noted that grasshoppers are being reported at higher numbers in some areas but are responsible for minor to moderate crop damages overall.

The complete crop report can be accessed here.