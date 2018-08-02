

CTV Regina





Harvest operations have begun for some producers in the south according to the provinces weekly crop report.

Due to dry conditions across the southern part of the province in the last week, reported yields are ranging from average to below average. Crops remain in fair to excellent condition, the report said.

Grasshoppers have been reported in the southern part of the province, haying is coming to an end for livestock producers and yields are coming in significantly lower than average.

Lack of moisture and recent hot temperatures have caused topsoil conditions to worsen, and have been attributed as the cause of crop damage.