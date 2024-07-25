'He's just really unhinged': Sask. comic book fans reflect on Deadpool's ties to Saskatchewan

Ahead of the official release of Marvel Studio's Deadpool and Wolverine, CTV News caught up with comic book aficionados here in Saskatchewan – to explore why the “Regeneratin’ Degenerate” is beloved in the province.

Ethan White is the owner of Sky’s The Limit Comics in Weyburn, Sask. and a self described fan of the “Merc with a Mouth.”

He says Deadpool, the alter ego of mercenary Wade Wilson, is quite unique in the world of comic books for a couple reasons.

“[He’s] unique because his regeneration ability is a lot more advanced than a lot of other mutants. But he’s just really unhinged, and a lot of people can relate to that in a different way, shape or form,” he chuckled.

“Being a Canadian superhero kind of has its perks – like Deadpool being from Regina and all – at least confirmed in the movies,” he added.

First appearing in Marvel Comics’ New Mutants Issue 98 in December of 1990 – Deadpool is generally considered a breakout character.

According to Marvel Comics, Deadpool is canonically Canadian – sharing that honour with another famous mutant – Wolverine.

The connection to Regina was cemented in 2016’s Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds – when the red-clad vigilante uttered the famous line, “And that’s why Regina rhymes with fun.”

A much newer creation when compared to other Marvel mainstays such as Captain America (1941), Thor (1962) and Iron Man (1963) – Deadpool more than makes up for it in character.

He’s nearly unkillable. He always has a witty comment or a sly joke at the ready and on top of that – he breaks the fourth wall … a lot.

“A lot of people do like that aspect about a lot of characters in media. Deadpool being unhinged in a good way kind of works, because he's a hired gun. He's the Merc with a Mouth. He speaks whatever's on his mind,” White explained.

“He literally informs the audience about what he's about to do and then it's a miracle that the characters he's about to attack don't even hear him say anything in the moment.”

Regina’s Kramer IMAX Theatre will be renamed to the Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre in an "officially unofficial" ribbon cutting event Thursday afternoon.

“I think that that is a very, very clever move on IMAX’s part,” White commented.

The name change will be in effect for the duration of Deadpool and Wolverine’s theatrical run. White had some advice to the theatre to make the move even more authentic to Deadpool’s personality.

“I definitely think that would be very awesome and characteristically accurate for Deadpool, to just have his face graffitied on the wall,” he chuckled.

As for how the long-awaited film will do at the theatres – White had some positive predictions.

“I have a feeling that it's going to be a box office smash hit, definitely. Because the other two Deadpool movies were and Wolverine hasn't been in a movie in quite a while,” he said.

“So it's an unexpected team up and everybody likes unexpected team ups.”

