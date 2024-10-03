'He's our guy': Riders' Milligan atop the leaderboard for CFL's MOP

As it stands right now, Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has the fourth best odds to win the league’s Most Outstanding Player [MOP] award with a +1,500 rating, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

The only three players ahead of him are Hamilton quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell (+1,100), Winnipeg running back, Brady Oliveira (-105), and Montreal quarterback, Cody Fajardo (-115). Rounding out the top five is a fellow defensive player in Montreal linebacker, Tyrice Beverette (+4,800).

“I don’t really pay attention to it [the odds],” Milligan shared. “But I mean, it’s good that I’m being recognized for what I’m doing. I’m just trying to make sure I’m the best back I can be every single week.”

Milligan may be humble about the idea of receiving the coveted award, but his teammates are not.

“A.J. [Ouellette] has been tweeting all these crazy tweets about it. It’s funny seeing it all online. It makes me feel good,” Milligan said with a smirk.

On the platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, there is even an account with the handle @MilliganJRMOP with numerous tweets lobbying for the veteran defensive back to be chosen.

The only other Saskatchewan Roughrider listed in the top 12 MOP odds is quarterback, Trevor Harris. (+19000)

“I’ve missed six games! I think Ro has been our guy. He’s been awesome this year,” said Harris referring to the belief that Milligan deserves it over him at this point.

“He’s a really good football player and I’m glad people are finally realizing it. I remember in 2022 when I played against him, I remember after the game going, ‘Who is zero?’ I looked him up and was like ‘This guy is good,” Harris reminisced.

The last time the award was given to a defensive player was 2014 when it was awarded to linebacker, Solomon Elimimian of the BC Lions.

“You really don’t see that too often, you know, having a defensive player possibly be an MOP over a quarterback so clearly he’s doing something right,” said fellow defensive back, Marcus Sayles. “Credit to this coaching staff for putting us in position to be successful and credit to him for just going and getting the ball.”

Sayles currently has four interceptions on the year and Milligan leads the league with seven. Milligan is also atop the leaderboard in special teams tackles with 19.

“I don’t think anybody else deserves it more than him. For someone that can do it on specials teams, defense, what the coaches ask him to do. So I’m voting for him if I could,” Sayles joked.

“I didn’t really think about [leading the league this season]. My biggest thing early on was just making sure that when I get opportunities to capitalize on them. So it kind of changed my mentality a little bit to just to keep trying to get the ball as much as I can,” Milligan said.

The MOP award is chosen by the Football Reporters of Canada.

“There’s a lot of great players in this league and I don’t have a vote but if I did, he would be mine,” said head coach, Corey Mace.

However, Mace will get a vote this season as a head coach for the newly branded “All-CFL” designation. Instead of “West and East Division all-star,” the league announced it will be referred to as “West Division All-CFL” or “East Division All-CFL”.

Every season, 27 players are named divisional all-stars, 12 from offence, 12 from defense, and three on special teams. Those selections are made through voting from the Football Reporters of Canada, head coaches across the league, and fans.

Fans can register to vote here.