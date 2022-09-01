Heat records broken in several Sask. communities

Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.

Daily maximum temperature records for Aug. 31 were set in the Elbow, Hudson Bay, Lucky Lake, Maple Creek, Meadow Lake and Rockglen areas, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.

The oldest daily record broken on Wednesday, in the Maple Creek area, was more than 80 years old.

The following records were set:

Elbow Area: New record of 35.2, surpassing the old record of 35.0 set in 1991.

Hudson Bay Area: New record of 32.6, surpassing the old record of 32.2 set in 1961.

Lucky Lake Area: New record of 35.7, surpassing the old record of 34.4 set in 2007.

Maple Creek Area: New record of 35.5, surpassing the old record of 35.0 set in 1940.

Meadow Lake Area: New record of 30.7, surpassing the old record of 30.6 set in 1961.

Rockglen Area: New record of 34.5, surpassing the old record of 33.4 set in 2016.

A weather summary from August 31st’s record-breaking temperatures over Saskatchewan has been issued by ECCC.



Find it here: https://t.co/RCW7ans3jS#SKstorm pic.twitter.com/lXt2fUqlPv — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) September 1, 2022

Heat warnings remain in place throughout southern and central Saskatchewan as of Thursday morning, stretching from the southwest through the east central regions.

Temperatures in the high 20s to mid-30s are expected to persist through Thursday in affected areas. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Thursday evening, but hot conditions are forecast to return over the weekend and into next week.

Check the Environment Canada website for up to date information about watches and warnings.