Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north

Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.

Humidex values reaching 38 are expected for the next three days, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

“A hot and humid air mass is bringing daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens or low 20s to parts of the Prairies,” the warning for the City of Regina read.

“Relatively high humidity is also pushing humidex values into the upper 30s at times.”

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to bring an increased risk of heat illnesses including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

ECCC recommends residents be aware of the signs of heat related illnesses including swelling, rashes, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the heat warnings extend from north of Prince Albert to the southeast corner of the province, including Regina, Yorkton, Humboldt and Estevan.

In addition, severe thunderstorm watches remain in effect for regions of the province’s north and east.

From north of Buffalo Narrows to the southeast corner, thunderstorms are forecasted to develop with the possibility of some bringing large hail, wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

“There is also the slight risk of a tornado with one or two of these storms,” the watch read.

Up to date alerts and forecasts can be found on Environment Canada’s website.