Here are city services in Regina that are open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day

    There are numerous events set to take place throughout Regina for Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC), but not all city services will be operating.

    While TRC lands on Saturday, several people will have the day off on Monday.

    Here’s what’s open and what’s closed for TRC in Regina.

    CITY SERVICES

    On Monday, all civic offices will be closed, according to a release from the City of Regina.

    All garbage, recycling, and green cart services will be picked up as usual, and the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Regina Transit will provide regular Saturday and weekday routes, but the information centre and RIDELine will be closed.

    Paratransit service will be operating with a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and will be operating regular service on Monday.

    The office will be closed at the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries, but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Parking meters will not be in effect.

    RECREATION

    Both the North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be open regular hours on Monday.

    The Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, with no leisure swim, and regular hours on Monday.

