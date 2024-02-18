Here are some things to do in Regina for Family Day

There are plenty of things to do on Family Day around the Queen City.

The Wascana Winter Festival continues on Monday with family-friendly activities including public skating and sleigh rides.

There are two free community concerts by the Regina Symphony Orchestra at 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. at Holy Rosary Cathedral.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Freezin’ Frenzy Family Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre will include plenty of winter fun — help the Snow Princesses find Olaf, make crafts, and enjoy hot chocolate.

Government House hosts free activities on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be puppet shows from the wide Open Children’s Theatre at 10:30 a.m.,

11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Families can also choose from a large selection of board games in the George Brown Boardroom.

Regina Public Library locations will be open on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Glen Elm and Connaught, which are regularly closed on Mondays.

As part of their family favourites series, the Southland Cinemas will be playing PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Nimona, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Turning Red.

Admission is .99 cents at Moonlight Movies on Monday.

People can also take part in free fishing weekend, where they can fish on Saskatchewan public waters, excluding national parks, without a fishing license.

City services

All civic offices in Regina will be closed. The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with entry gates scheduled to close at 4:45 p.m.

Garbage, recycling, and compost will be picked up as usual.

Transit service will be provided using the Sunday schedule but the information centre and RIDELine office will be closed. Paratransit service will run on their holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gates for the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the office will be closed.

The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Centre will both be open from 12 to 6 p.m. The Sportplex Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters will not be in effect.