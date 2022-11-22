Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) runs the ball past Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back A.J. Hendy (35) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) runs the ball past Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back A.J. Hendy (35) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener