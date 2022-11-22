Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL

Five players who spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking their shot at the XFL when the league relaunches under new ownership in 2023.

The current iteration of the XFL began in 2020 before being forced to cancel its season partway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new ownership group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took over later that same year, holding their start up draft last week.

Most of the former Riders selected were only with the team for less than one season.

K.D. Cannon – D.C. Defenders:

With a pick that showed an inclination for initials, 27-year-old wide receiver K.D. Cannon was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the third round.

Cannon played in six games for Saskatchewan in 2018 and 2019. In his second season, he caught 11 of 12 passes for 149 receiving yards but did not mark a receiving touchdown during his CFL run.

K.D. ➡️ DC



With our 3rd pick, we select K.D. Cannon, WR Baylor. pic.twitter.com/UtCAQrAvAb — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) November 16, 2022

Rashard Davis – Seattle Sea Dragons:

Another wide receiver who wore green and white in a few regular season games, 27-year-old Rashard Davis was taken by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the seventh round of the XFL draft.

Davis only spent one season in Saskatchewan, appearing in four games and catching one of three passes for 12 yards.

The Seattle Sea Dragons select Rashard Davis. #XFLDraft pic.twitter.com/It5aHok27M — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) November 16, 2022

Dieuly Aristilde - Orlando Guardians:

Signing with the Roughriders in May, 25-year-old Dieuly Aristilde Jr. will now try his hand at receiver for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

Selected by the Guardians in the tenth round, Aristilde was cut by the Riders in July after several preseason appearances and one regular season game where he did not record a catch.

A.J. Hendy – Houston Roughnecks:

Defensive back A.J. Hendy is now a member of the Houston Roughnecks, drafted in the 14th round.

This is not Hendy’s first XFL stint: he was a member of the New York Guardians in the league’s previous iteration before signing with the Roughriders for 2021.

During that season, he made 14 defensive tackles over 11 games and recorded one interception.

Hendy re-signed with Saskatchewan in March 2022 but did not make it past the final round of roster cuts in June.

Get ready for A.J. Henry, he’s a comin!! pic.twitter.com/mgoMmpTTfV — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) November 16, 2022

Tommy Champion - Houston Roughnecks:

Offensive lineman Tommy Champion never played a regular season game with the Roughriders, but now he’ll try and become a staple of the Roughnecks offensive line.

Champion did appear in the 2022 CFL preseason, but was cut by the Riders in June.