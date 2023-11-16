The fowl that will eventually be named Regina’s official bird has been narrowed down to six finalists.

According to the City of Regina, more than 700 nominations were submitted and there was such a strong show of support for six particular species they decided to name an extra finalist.

The finalists are the American Pelican, Black-capped Chickadee, Canada Goose, Grey Partridge, Peregrine Falcon and Red-breasted Nuthatch.

Residents can cast their votes for the winner between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 on the city’s website.

In March 2022 Regina was officially declared a Bird City through Nature Canada’s Bird Friendly City Program, the city said in a news release.

More information on the bird finalists and the panelists that will argue a case for each animal can be found here.