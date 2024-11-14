Here are the headliners for Country Thunder Sask. 2025

Country music superstars Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman and iconic 1980s rock group Def Leppard will headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2025.

The line-up was officially unveiled at the Rail Yards Saloon in Regina on Thursday night.

Aldean, 47, has 28 number one singles to his name to go with 20 million albums sold and over 18-billion streams. The Multi-platinum artist is the current American Country Music Artist of the Decade. Fans can expect to hear hits like “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Take a little Ride,” “Amarillo Sky” and “Hicktown”. Aldean just completed a sold-out, over 40 city headlining ‘Highway Desperado” tour on Oct. 28.

Zimmerman, 24, has been on a meteoric rise in country music with his first full-length LP, “Religiously.” The Album was certified double platinum in Canada and he’s closing in on two billion streams. This will mark Zimmerman’s second appearance at Country Thunder Saskatchewan, but first as a headliner. The singer/songwriter is currently on the road with Morgan Wallen as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour” which is selling out football stadiums across the U.S.

Def Leppard was one of the prime movers of the new wave of British heavy metal music in the 1980s and has remained popular ever since. Comprised of Phil Collen (Guitar & backing vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Joe Elliott (lead & backing vocals), Rick Savage (bass & backing vocals) and Vivian Campbell (guitar & backing vocals), the band has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide, won two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S. and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. The group has amassed more than six billion streams since 2018. In May of 2022, Def Leppard released their 12th studio album “Diamond Star Halos”.

“Not only can we boast that Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman, two of the biggest names in country music, will be headlining our main stage but we also have Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard on our stage for the first time. Without question, this will be the most epic rock ‘n’ roll party the valley has ever seen,” Country Thunder CEO Troy Volhoffer said in a news release.

Shaunavon, Sask.’s own The Hunter Brothers will play the festival’s kick off party.

Nate Smith, Tyler Hubbard and Kip Moore will play ahead of the event’s headliners. The undercard consists of a number of Canadian acts including Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke and Owen Riegling. They’ll be joined by 90s superstar Sara Evans, Tommy Charles, Mackenzie Carpenter and Hailey Benedict.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan happens July 10th to 13th, 2025 in the Craven valley.

Ticket packages are available at countrythunder.com.