Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.

WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.

The airline announced Monday that it’s expanding its Saskatchewan capacity this winter with 27 per cent growth.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in travel rebound. This summer, our airport is averaging well into the 90 plus per cent of passenger levels,” Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz told CTV News.

WestJet has unveiled its winter schedule and Regina will have seven flights a week to Toronto beginning later this year.

The now daily schedule represents a 133 per cent increase compared to last year.

A daily flight to Vancouver represents a similar increase in frequency. From Saskatoon, a daily winter flight to Toronto and Vancouver translates into frequency increases of 133 per cent and 250 per cent respectively.

“But really what this is about is we’re seeing growth in our economy,” Bogusz added.

There will also be increased flight frequency to Winnipeg and Edmonton.

WestJet sun destinations will be the same as last winter with flights to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas.

In a written statement, the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon said its “Excited see WestJet's increased flight frequencies for the upcoming winter season, which will provide our community with greater connectivity and convenience.”

Four other national airlines serve Saskatchewan, Air Canada, Sunwing, Flair and Porter.

Their winter schedules are set to be announced soon.