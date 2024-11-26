Here are the winners of the 2024 ExploreSask photo contest

The winners of Tourism Saskatchewan’s annual ExploreSask photo contest have been revealed.

The competition, which was launched in June, drew over 2,400 entries by its Sept. 15 deadline, according to a news release Tuesday.

A total of six winners were selected among the categories of Wildlife, People and Places, Prairie, Winter, Woods and Water in addition to a video category.

Five additional “honourable mentions” were included in each category.

The grand prize went to the winner of the wildlife category, Josiah Olson of Kinistino for his portrait of a dragonfly resting on the spike of a wheat plant near Weldon, Sask.

A complete list of winners include:

People and Places Winner: Brenda Makin of Maidstone

Location: Waskesiu

(Source: Brenda Makin)

Honourable mentions go to Andrew Benson, Regina; Chelsea Coupal, Regina; Tammy Graas, La Ronge; Brenda Makin, Maidstone; Danilo Zambuchini, Regina

Prairie Winner: Joel Waghhela of Regina

Location: Parry

(Source: Joel Waghhela)

Honourable mentions go to Don Beach, Regina; Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford (two photos); Lee Miller, Regina; Stacy Symenuk, Central Butte

Wildlife Winner: Josiah Olson of Kinistino

Location: Weldon, Sask.

(Source: Josiah Olson)

Honourable mentions go to Akash Christian, Regina; Herry Himanshu, Regina; Shawn Kary, Regina; Paul Norris, Saskatoon; Robert Thompson, Milestone

Winter Winner: Jeff Wizniak of Saskatoon

Location: Saskatoon

(Source: Jeff Wizniak)

Honourable mentions go to Danielle Bergen, Drake; Shawn Kary, Regina; Buddhine Meegahage, Winnipeg; Lee Miller, Regina; Joel Waghela, Regina

Woods and Water Winner: Herry Himanshu of Regina

Location: Christopher Lake

(Source: Herry Himanshu)

Honourable mentions go to Danielle Bergen, Drake; Shawn Kary, Regina; Buddhine Meegahage, Winnipeg; Lee Miller, Regina; Joel Waghela, Regina

Video Winner: Milena Esser of Hamilton, Ont.

Location: Whiteswan Lake

Honourable mentions go to Herry Himanshu, Regina; Kailey Jones, Saskatoon; Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford (two photos), Laine Slowski, Saskatoon

Tourism Saskatchewan encourages anyone taking in the province’s sights and sounds to tag them using #ExploreSask – as the tourism Crown regularly shares the submissions on its social media.