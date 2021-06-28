REGINA -- The Regina Pats have released its 34-game regular-season schedule. The home opener against the Prince Albert Raiders will kick off the season on Oct. 2.

“We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to the Brandt Centre and provide them with a first-class product on and off the ice,” John Paddock, vice president of hockey operations and general manager said in a statement to media on Monday.

The Pats will host ten Friday night, and ten Saturday night games along with eight Wednesday night starts. Puck drop for all games, save for afternoon games, will remain at 7 p.m.

The Pats finished a shortened 2020 campaign, inside the Brandt Centre Hub, with a 9-12-2-1 record.

Fans will get the chance to see star Connor Bedard, who finished the stunted season with 12 goals and 28 points in just 15 games before leaving to join Team Canada for the U18 Hockey Championships.

Here is the full home schedule:

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 4 p.m.

Friday, October 15, 2021 | vs. Winnipeg ICE | 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22, 2021 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | vs. Red Deer Rebels | 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12, 2021 | vs. Edmonton Oil Kings | 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | vs. Medicine Hat Tigers | 7 p.m.

Friday, December 10, 2021 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 7 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 2021 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 7 p.m.

Monday, December 27, 2021 | vs. Edmonton Oil Kings | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | vs. Winnipeg ICE | 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Saturday, January 1, 2022 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | vs. Calgary Hitmen | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 7 p.m.

Friday, January 28, 2022 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 4 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, February 11, 2022 | vs. Calgary Hitmen | 7 p.m.

Monday, February 21, 2022 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | vs. Medicine Hat Tigers | 7 p.m.

MARCH

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4, 2022 | vs. Red Deer Rebels | 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11, 2022 | vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | vs. Calgary Hitmen | 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 7 p.m.

APRIL