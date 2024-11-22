REGINA
Regina

    • Here is who won the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's early bird draws

    While the deadline to buy tickets for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation’s fall home lottery grand prize is at midnight, two winners have already been awarded early bird prizes.

    The first early bird prize was for a $25,000 cash calendar add-on. The winner receives $10,000 on Feb. 1, 2025, and $3,000 every day from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28, 2025.

    The second early bird prize for a cottage in Echo Lake worth $775,000 and $10,000. The 1,436 square foot cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with three patio doors to access the deck to lakeside views.

    Watch the video player above to see who won both early bird prizes, and more details about the prizes.

