Here's a look at how this Sask. water tower was dismantled

The community of Gravelbourg, Sask. said goodbye to a well-known landmark this weekend – as its nearly century-old water tower was taken apart.

Built in 1928, the tower has remained a vital piece of Gravelbourg’s landscape, supplying water to the town’s 1,000 residents and acting as a beacon that could be seen from kilometres away.

"I remember coming into Gravelbourg, and that's the first thing you see because you can see it, like, ten miles out ... that's the first thing you notice is a water tower. So, it's kind of sad that they're going to take it down," 90-year-old town resident Minnie Nugent told CTV News.

Over the weekend, the tower was dismantled – the process captured by the photos below.

(Courtesy: DroniVision)

Thanks to funding from both the provincial and federal governments, Gravelbourg is in the process of replacing its aging and outdated water mains – necessitating the removal of the tower.

According to Gravelbourg’s mayor, there are plans to keep pieces of the tower and create something to commemorate the landmark.