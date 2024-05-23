Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details on the newest offer from the province to teachers was unveiled by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) on Thursday, following two days of virtual town halls between the STF and its members.
The term of the tentative agreement would be three years from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 1, 2026.
STF president Samantha Becotte told CTV News on Thursday the agreement shows improvements on the majority of proposals that teachers have brought forth.
“There’s improvements addressing teachers’ compensation, there’s improvements in articles, items in there addressing classroom complexity and violence in the classroom, as well as several other items that teachers have brought forward,” she said.
The details of the proposed agreement include:
- An accountability framework that would be signed by the STF, government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and attached to the agreement as a Memorandum of Understanding
- An additional $18 million per year to tackle classroom complexity, which will be added to the multi-year funding agreement that was signed by the SSBA and the government
- Creation of the Minister’s Task Force on Classroom Complexity, which will be comprised of teachers, students, and parents. A final report will be presented to the Minister of Education, which will ensure input from teachers and students.
- A policy table on violence-free classrooms, which will be chaired by the Ministry of Education, and include representatives from the STF and SSBA.
- A salary increase of three per cent in 2023, an increase of three per cent in 2024, and a two per cent increase in 2025.
Becotte said while it wasn’t the exact proposal teachers put forth, there has been action and improvement made by the province.
“That’s how bargaining works. There’s always a back and forth and we meet somewhere in the middle,” she said.
Last Friday, the province and the STF announced that they reached a tentative agreement, nearly one year after initial bargaining began.
The virtual town halls were held Tuesday and Wednesday night to give teachers a chance to review the details of the agreement before making them public.
Becotte said following the town halls, she has gotten questions from teachers about what the deal will look like if it is accepted and how they will be impacted individually.
“Teachers are being very critical about what is there and what isn’t there,” she said. “In any agreement, there’s a give and a take and some teachers are expressing concern that there might not be enough there to address classroom complexity,” she said.
Becotte said last week that the teachers’ bargaining committee and the STF endorsed and recommended the tentative agreement. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill had thanked the STF executive for their endorsement on Friday.
In a statement on Thursday, Cockrill reiterated last week’s statement, and said the agreement would support classrooms in the province and provide predictability for teachers and families.
“I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process. I am hopeful that the agreement will be finalized,” the statement read.
Saskatchewan teachers will vote on the tentative agreement on May 29 and 30.
Their last contract expired in August of 2023 after bargaining started in May of 2023. Impasses were declared in October and January by the STF, with job action by teachers beginning at the start of 2024.
An initial offer from the province was rejected by teachers on May 9, with 90 per cent voting “no,” and more than 92 per cent of teachers voting.
-More details to come…
-With files from Drew Postey
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving 'corrective action' for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. town says the health authority hasn't staffed their once-busy clinic since the pandemic
Residents of Duck Lake and Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation are renewing calls for help as their doctor’s clinic has sat empty since the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
Winnipeg
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Man left wondering if cabin near Cranberry Portage destroyed by fire
One man has been left with more questions than answers after a wildfire blazed near his northern Manitoba cabin.
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
Edmonton
-
Murder charge laid in death of 15-year-old boy in north Edmonton
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
1 charged after man exposes himself to children on school bus
An Alberta man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of children.
-
Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in Edmonton
Police have charged an Edmonton couple in the death of a 64-year-old man earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
-
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Lethbridge
-
31-year-old man wanted by Lethbridge police turns himself in
A Lethbridge man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, the LPS announced in a media statement Thursday.
-
Alberta gets D- on latest poverty report card; food banks trying to keep up with demand
Alberta received a D- grade on Food Bank Canada’s annual poverty report card – a mark that did not come as a surprise for many organizations in Lethbridge.
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
Toronto
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
One dead, another in critical condition after shooting outside Mississauga school
A man has died and another male victim remains in hospital in critical condition following a double shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Police charge woman, 74, in hijab-pulling incident at Israeli flag raising event
Ottawa police have laid charges in connection with a hate investigation into a hijab-pulling incident at Ottawa City Hall on May 14.
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
-
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Vancouver
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
-
Victoria police increase patrols after multiple youth pepper spray assaults
Victoria police say they are stepping up their patrols in the neighbouring community of Esquimalt after five assaults involving pepper spray were reported in recent days.
-
Missing a coin collection? New Westminster police trying to reunite found items with owner
Police in New Westminster are trying to reunite a coin collection with its owner.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police increase patrols after multiple youth pepper spray assaults
Victoria police say they are stepping up their patrols in the neighbouring community of Esquimalt after five assaults involving pepper spray were reported in recent days.
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
-
Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event
More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
-
Knights arrive in Saginaw after days of preparing for long tournament
The London Knights have arrived in Saginaw Mich., but preparing for a nearly two-week trip is not easy.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
Northern Ontario
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
Sault impaired driver crashes into stone wall at cemetery, hides in the woods
A 67-year-old driver has been charged after a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie sped through a stop sign and crashed into a cemetery.
-
Museum to display never-before-seen pics of the Dionne quintuplets
To commemorate their birthday, the Callander Museum is displaying previously unseen photos of the Dionne quintuplets this weekend.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning and downpours, risk continues into Thursday evening and night in the Maritimes
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.