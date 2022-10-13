Here's a look inside Saskatchewan's most unique restaurant, according to Reader's Digest Canada
A pub in Hudson Bay named Saskatchewan’s most unique restaurant by Reader’s Digest Canada in May, has gained national attention for its unusual design, made almost entirely from salvaged material.
Nadine Zurba, the owner of Railway Ave. Pub, said this summer, they have gotten visitors from Ontario, B.C., Madeira, and Portugal, among others.
“We’re getting a lot of people coming from honestly everywhere,” she said.
Zurba returned to her Hometown of Hudson Bay and bought the restaurant in March from the original owners and designers, Jordan and Christine Herrod.
“It’s a thousand different art projects and then eventually one big one,” Jordan Herrod said.
The Railway Ave. Pub building is designed with refurbished wood and other scrap materials. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)
In the beginning of 2020, the Herrods opened the pub after they transformed it from an Acklands-Grainger hardware store.
“It’s exciting to come up with ideas and then try them and some work and some don’t, which we changed a lot of stuff,” he said.
The former owners made modifications during the time COVID-19 restrictions closed the restaurant.
“You build with what you have,” Herrod said.
The building is designed with refurbished wood and other scrap materials. It encompasses items Herrod collected for 30 years, such as licence plates and various car parts.
Some decorations were thrifted and the old street car in the parking lot was found in the bush.
Railway Ave. Pub is made almost entirely from salvaged material. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)
The Herrods enjoyed the design process so much so, they decided to sell the restaurant and start a new project.
“We wanted to do a cabin thing in tandem with the pub. We just didn’t want to run everything so we found the right people who could take it,” he said.
Zurba jumped at the opportunity.
“Pictures and video just don’t do this place justice. It is so beautiful. You can really tell the hard work that went into all of the building, and we are really proud of it,” she said.
The building is great for photo ops, but the menu is why customers come back.
“We make a fabulous caesar. We make a really good paralyzer. Our Nashville Chicken sandwich is super popular, we have people coming in multiple times a week for those,” she said.
The pub is located on 102 Hudson St. and is 19+ only. It’s become the hub for many in the community.
“It's really unique to have this place in a small town and people are really appreciative and support us and it's fantastic. Obviously it's a great tourist destination as well but the locals are what keep us going,” she said.
