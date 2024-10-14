Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election

REGINA
    With Saskatchewan’s election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.

    This election, there are 243 candidates running across 61 constituencies.

    According to Elections Saskatchewan, this is up from 236 candidates in the 2020 provincial election, but less than the record 268 candidates in the 2016 provincial election.

    Here is the full candidate list separated by constituencies, including party affiliations.

    Athabasca

    Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan Party

    Leroy Laliberte, Sask. NDP

    Raven Reid, Sask. Green Party

    Batoche

    Darlene Rowden, Saskatchewan Party

    Trina Miller, Sask. NDP

    Hamish Graham, Sask. Green Party

    Erin Nicole Spencer, Sask. United Party

    Cannington

    Daryl Harrison, Saskatchewan Party

    Dianne Twietmeyer, Sask. NDP

    Natalie Lund-Clysdale, Sask. Green Party

    Barbara Helfrick, Sask. United Party

    Michelle Krieger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Canora-Pelly

    Sean Wilson, Saskatchewan Party

    Wynn Fedorchuk, Sask. NDP

    Casimira Rimando, Sask. Green Party

    Niall Schofield, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Carrot River Valley

    Terri Bromm, Saskatchewan Party

    CJ Binkley, Sask. NDP

    Liam Becker Lau, Sask. Green Party

    Shauna Stanley Seymour, Sask. United Party

    Cumberland

    Gregory Seib, Saskatchewan Party

    Jordan McPhail, Sask. NDP

    Siwichis Bird-Paddy, Sask. Green Party

    Nasser Dean Chalifoux, Independent

    Cut Knife-Turtleford

    James Thorsteinson, Saskatchewan Party

    Clayton Poole, Sask. NDP

    Holly Ennis, Sask. Green Party

    Steve Gessner, Sask. United Party

    Cypress Hills

    Doug Steele, Saskatchewan Party

    Clare McNab, Sask. NDP

    Doug Wilson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Dakota-Arm River

    Barret Kropf, Saskatchewan Party

    Jordan Wiens, Sask. NDP

    Joseph Reynolds, Sask. Green Party

    Darren Ebenal, Sask. United Party

    Raymond L. Carrick, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Estevan-Big Muddy

    Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Party

    Phil Smith, Sask. NDP

    Billy Patterson, Sask. Green Party

    Andrew Cey, Sask. United Party

    Phillip Zajac, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Humboldt-Watrous

    Racquel Hilbert, Saskatchewan Party

    Kevin Fallis, Sask. NDP

    Sharon Thibault, Sask. Green Party

    Carrie Ann Hradecki, Sask. United Party

    Rose Buscholl, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Megan Christianson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Kelvington-Wadena

    Chris Beaudry, Saskatchewan Party

    Lorne Schroeder, Sask. NDP

    Gillian Halyk, Sask. Green Party

    Clint Gottinger, Sask. United Party

    Kindersley-Biggar

    Kim Gartner, Saskatchewan Party

    Cindy Hoppe, Sask. NDP

    Darcy Robilliard, Sask. Green Party

    Wade Sira, Independent

    Jeff Wortman, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Last Mountain-Touchwood

    Travis Keisig, Saskatchewan Party

    Thera Nordal, Sask. NDP

    Gene Unruh, Sask. United Party

    Elvin Mandziak, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Lloydminster

    Colleen Young, Saskatchewan Party

    Adam Tremblay, Sask. NDP

    Patrick McNally, Sask. Green Party

    Joshua Bloom, Sask. United Party

    Lumsden-Morse

    Blaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

    Chauntel Baudu, Sask. NDP

    Isaiah Hunter, Sask. Green Party

    Jon Hromek, Sask. United Party

    Megan Torrie, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Martensville-Blairmore

    Jamie Martens, Saskatchewan Party

    Tammy Pike, Sask. NDP

    Brittney Ricottone, Sask. Green Party

    Meadow Lake

    Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Party

    Miles Nachbaur, Sask. NDP

    Candice Turner, Sask. Green Party

    Denis Allchurch, Sask. United Party

    Melfort

    Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan Party

    Melanie Dyck, Sask. NDP

    Tristan St. Germain, Sask. Green Party

    Dave Moore, Sask. United Party

    Melville-Saltcoats

    Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Party

    Karen Hovind, Sask. NDP

    Micah Mang, Sask. Green Party

    Curtis Brooks, Sask. United Party

    Frank Serfas, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Moose Jaw North

    Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

    Cheantelle Fisher, Sask. NDP

    Kimberly Epp, Sask. Green Party

    Moose Jaw Wakamow

    Megan Patterson, Saskatchewan Party

    Melissa Patterson, Sask. NDP

    Michael Gardiner, Sask. Green Party

    Moosomin-Montmartre

    Kevin Weedmark, Saskatchewan Party

    Chris Ball, Sask. NDP

    Remi Rheault, Sask. Green Party

    Adam Erickson, Sask. United Party

    Otis Ayre, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Prince Albert Carlton

    Kevin Kasun, Saskatchewan Party

    Carolyn Brost Strom, Sask. NDP

    Andrew Muirhead, Sask. Green Party

    Denneil Carpenter, Sask. United Party

    Prince Albert Northcote

    Alana Ross, Saskatchewan Party

    Nicole Rancourt, Sask. NDP

    Jarren Jones, Sask. Green Party

    Terri Davis, Sask. United Party

    Regina Coronation Park

    Noor Burki, Sask. NDP

    Riaz Ahmad, Saskatchewan Party

    Maria Krznar, Sask. Green Party

    Olasehinde Ben Adebayo, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Regina Douglas Park

    Nicole Sarauer, Sask. NDP

    Ken Grey, Saskatchewan Party

    Victor Lau, Sask. Green Party

    Regina Elphinstone-Centre

    Meara Conway, Sask. NDP

    Caesar Khan, Saskatchewan Party

    Jim Elliott, Sask. Green Party

    Pamela Carpenter, Sask. United Party

    Nathan Bruce, Sask. Progress Party

    Regina Lakeview

    Carla Beck, Sask. NDP

    Sarah Wright, Saskatchewan Party

    Heather MacNeill, Sask. Green Party

    Victor Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Regina Mount Royal

    Trent Wotherspoon, Sask. NDP

    Jaspreet Mander, Saskatchewan Party

    Regina Demyen, Sask. Green Party

    Regina Northeast

    Jacqueline Roy, Sask. NDP

    Rahul Singh, Saskatchewan Party

    Anthony Thomas Majore, Sask. Green Party

    Kate Tremblay, Sask. Progress Party

    Regina Pasqua

    Muhammad Fiaz, Saskatchewan Party

    Bhajan Brar, Sask. NDP

    Ekaterina Cabylis, Sask. Green Party

    Shannon Chapple, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Justin Parnell, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Regina Rochdale

    Laura Ross, Saskatchewan Party

    Joan Pratchler, Sask. NDP

    Irene Browatzke, Sask. Green Party

    Regina South Albert

    Aleana Young, Sask. NDP

    Khushdil (Lucky) Mehrok, Saskatchewan Party

    Leonie Williams, Sask. Green Party

    David Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Regina University

    Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan Party

    Sally Housser, Sask. NDP

    Cedar Park, Sask. Green Party

    Corie Rempel, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Regina Walsh Acres

    Jared Clarke, Sask. NDP

    Liaqat Ali, Saskatchewan Party

    Dianna Holigroski, Sask. Green Party

    Bonnie Farrell, Sask. United Party

    Regina Wascana Plains

    Christine Tell, Saskatchewan Party

    Brent Blakley, Sask. NDP

    Bo Chen, Sask. Green Party

    Dustin Plett, Sask. United Party

    Larry Buchinski, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Rosetown-Delisle

    Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Party

    Brenda Edel, Sask. NDP

    Sean Muirhead, Sask. Green Party

    Rosthern-Shellbrook

    Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party

    Mark Thunderchild, Sask. NDP

    Janice Dongworth, Sask. Green Party

    Cody Lockhart, Sask. United Party

    Saskatchewan Rivers

    Nadine Wilson, Sask. United Party

    Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan Party

    Doug Racine, Sask. NDP

    Alesha Bruce, Sask. Green Party

    Bernard Lalonde, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Saskatoon Centre

    Betty Nippi-Albright, Sask. NDP

    Dale Hrynuik, Saskatchewan Party

    Darry Michelle, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis

    Paraminder Singh, Saskatchewan Party

    Don McBean, Sask. NDP

    Shane Caellaigh, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood

    Lisa Lambert, Saskatchewan Party

    Keith Jorgenson, Sask. NDP

    Morgan McAdam, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Eastview

    Matt Love, Sask. NDP

    Francis Kreiser, Saskatchewan Party

    Kendra Anderson, Sask. Green Party

    Brad McAvoy, Sask. United Party

    Saskatoon Fairview

    Vicki Mowat, Sask. NDP

    Zahid Sandhu, Saskatchewan Party

    Phoenix Neault, Sask. Green Party

    Tony Ollenberger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Saskatoon Meewasin

    Nathaniel Teed, Sask. NDP

    Maureen Alice Torr, Saskatchewan Party

    Jacklin Andrews, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Nutana

    Erika Ritchie, Sask. NDP

    Mumtaz Naseeb, Saskatchewan Party

    Whitney Greenleaf, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Riversdale

    Olu Fakoyejo, Saskatchewan Party

    Kim Breckner, Sask. NDP

    Naomi Hunter, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Silverspring

    Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan Party

    Hugh Gordon, Sask. NDP

    Jackie Hanson, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Southeast

    John Owojori, Saskatchewan Party

    Brittney Senger, Sask. NDP

    Mohammad Abushar, Sask. Green Party

    Greg Brkich, Sask. United Party

    Saskatoon Stonebridge

    Bronwyn Eyre, Saskatchewan Party

    Darcy Warrington, Sask. NDP

    Cheryl Mazil, Sask. Green Party

    Jahangir J Valiani, Sask. Progress Party

    Saskatoon University-Sutherland

    Tajinder Grewal, Sask. NDP

    Ghislaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

    Felipe Guerra, Sask. Green Party

    Dawne Badrock, Sask. United Party

    Saskatoon Westview

    David Buckingham, Saskatchewan Party

    April ChiefCalf, Sask. NDP

    Jupiter Neault, Sask. Green Party

    Saskatoon Willowgrove

    Ken Cheveldayoff, Saskatchewan Party

    Alana Wakula, Sask. NDP

    Tawe Morin, Sask. Green Party

    William Hughes, Sask. United Party

    Swift Current

    Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan Party

    Jay Kimball, Sask. NDP

    George Watson, Saskatchewan Green Party

    Constance P Maffenbeier, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    The Battlefords

    Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan Party

    Tom Kroczynski, Sask. NDP

    Sara Piotrofsky, Sask. Green Party

    Dale Richardson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Warman

    Terry Jensen, Saskatchewan Party

    Erica Baerwald, Sask. NDP

    Adriana Hackl Pinno, Sask. Green Party

    Andrea Early, Sask. United Party

    Mark Friesen, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    Weyburn-Bengough

    Michael Weger, Saskatchewan Party

    Seth Lendrum, Sask. NDP

    North Hunter, Sask. Green Party

    Rose McInnes, Sask. United Party

    Andrew Shanaida, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

    White City-Qu’Appelle

    Brad Crassweller, Saskatchewan Party

    Grady Birns, Sask. NDP

    Darcy Thiele, Sask. United Party

    Wood River

    David Marit, Saskatchewan Party

    Mike Topola, Sask. NDP

    Melvin Pylypchuk, Sask. Green Party

    Todd McIntyre, Sask. United Party

    Clint Arnason, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

    Yorkton

    David Chan, Saskatchewan Party

    Lenore Pinder, Sask. NDP

    Valerie Brooks, Sask. Green Party

    Doug Forster, Sask. United Party

    Timothy Kasprick, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

