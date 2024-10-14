Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election

With Saskatchewan’s election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.

This election, there are 243 candidates running across 61 constituencies.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, this is up from 236 candidates in the 2020 provincial election, but less than the record 268 candidates in the 2016 provincial election.

Here is the full candidate list separated by constituencies, including party affiliations.

Athabasca

Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan Party

Leroy Laliberte, Sask. NDP

Raven Reid, Sask. Green Party

Batoche

Darlene Rowden, Saskatchewan Party

Trina Miller, Sask. NDP

Hamish Graham, Sask. Green Party

Erin Nicole Spencer, Sask. United Party

Cannington

Daryl Harrison, Saskatchewan Party

Dianne Twietmeyer, Sask. NDP

Natalie Lund-Clysdale, Sask. Green Party

Barbara Helfrick, Sask. United Party

Michelle Krieger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Canora-Pelly

Sean Wilson, Saskatchewan Party

Wynn Fedorchuk, Sask. NDP

Casimira Rimando, Sask. Green Party

Niall Schofield, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Carrot River Valley

Terri Bromm, Saskatchewan Party

CJ Binkley, Sask. NDP

Liam Becker Lau, Sask. Green Party

Shauna Stanley Seymour, Sask. United Party

Cumberland

Gregory Seib, Saskatchewan Party

Jordan McPhail, Sask. NDP

Siwichis Bird-Paddy, Sask. Green Party

Nasser Dean Chalifoux, Independent

Cut Knife-Turtleford

James Thorsteinson, Saskatchewan Party

Clayton Poole, Sask. NDP

Holly Ennis, Sask. Green Party

Steve Gessner, Sask. United Party

Cypress Hills

Doug Steele, Saskatchewan Party

Clare McNab, Sask. NDP

Doug Wilson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Dakota-Arm River

Barret Kropf, Saskatchewan Party

Jordan Wiens, Sask. NDP

Joseph Reynolds, Sask. Green Party

Darren Ebenal, Sask. United Party

Raymond L. Carrick, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Estevan-Big Muddy

Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Party

Phil Smith, Sask. NDP

Billy Patterson, Sask. Green Party

Andrew Cey, Sask. United Party

Phillip Zajac, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Humboldt-Watrous

Racquel Hilbert, Saskatchewan Party

Kevin Fallis, Sask. NDP

Sharon Thibault, Sask. Green Party

Carrie Ann Hradecki, Sask. United Party

Rose Buscholl, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Megan Christianson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Kelvington-Wadena

Chris Beaudry, Saskatchewan Party

Lorne Schroeder, Sask. NDP

Gillian Halyk, Sask. Green Party

Clint Gottinger, Sask. United Party

Kindersley-Biggar

Kim Gartner, Saskatchewan Party

Cindy Hoppe, Sask. NDP

Darcy Robilliard, Sask. Green Party

Wade Sira, Independent

Jeff Wortman, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Last Mountain-Touchwood

Travis Keisig, Saskatchewan Party

Thera Nordal, Sask. NDP

Gene Unruh, Sask. United Party

Elvin Mandziak, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Lloydminster

Colleen Young, Saskatchewan Party

Adam Tremblay, Sask. NDP

Patrick McNally, Sask. Green Party

Joshua Bloom, Sask. United Party

Lumsden-Morse

Blaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

Chauntel Baudu, Sask. NDP

Isaiah Hunter, Sask. Green Party

Jon Hromek, Sask. United Party

Megan Torrie, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Martensville-Blairmore

Jamie Martens, Saskatchewan Party

Tammy Pike, Sask. NDP

Brittney Ricottone, Sask. Green Party

Meadow Lake

Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Party

Miles Nachbaur, Sask. NDP

Candice Turner, Sask. Green Party

Denis Allchurch, Sask. United Party

Melfort

Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan Party

Melanie Dyck, Sask. NDP

Tristan St. Germain, Sask. Green Party

Dave Moore, Sask. United Party

Melville-Saltcoats

Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Party

Karen Hovind, Sask. NDP

Micah Mang, Sask. Green Party

Curtis Brooks, Sask. United Party

Frank Serfas, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw North

Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

Cheantelle Fisher, Sask. NDP

Kimberly Epp, Sask. Green Party

Moose Jaw Wakamow

Megan Patterson, Saskatchewan Party

Melissa Patterson, Sask. NDP

Michael Gardiner, Sask. Green Party

Moosomin-Montmartre

Kevin Weedmark, Saskatchewan Party

Chris Ball, Sask. NDP

Remi Rheault, Sask. Green Party

Adam Erickson, Sask. United Party

Otis Ayre, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Prince Albert Carlton

Kevin Kasun, Saskatchewan Party

Carolyn Brost Strom, Sask. NDP

Andrew Muirhead, Sask. Green Party

Denneil Carpenter, Sask. United Party

Prince Albert Northcote

Alana Ross, Saskatchewan Party

Nicole Rancourt, Sask. NDP

Jarren Jones, Sask. Green Party

Terri Davis, Sask. United Party

Regina Coronation Park

Noor Burki, Sask. NDP

Riaz Ahmad, Saskatchewan Party

Maria Krznar, Sask. Green Party

Olasehinde Ben Adebayo, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Regina Douglas Park

Nicole Sarauer, Sask. NDP

Ken Grey, Saskatchewan Party

Victor Lau, Sask. Green Party

Regina Elphinstone-Centre

Meara Conway, Sask. NDP

Caesar Khan, Saskatchewan Party

Jim Elliott, Sask. Green Party

Pamela Carpenter, Sask. United Party

Nathan Bruce, Sask. Progress Party

Regina Lakeview

Carla Beck, Sask. NDP

Sarah Wright, Saskatchewan Party

Heather MacNeill, Sask. Green Party

Victor Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Regina Mount Royal

Trent Wotherspoon, Sask. NDP

Jaspreet Mander, Saskatchewan Party

Regina Demyen, Sask. Green Party

Regina Northeast

Jacqueline Roy, Sask. NDP

Rahul Singh, Saskatchewan Party

Anthony Thomas Majore, Sask. Green Party

Kate Tremblay, Sask. Progress Party

Regina Pasqua

Muhammad Fiaz, Saskatchewan Party

Bhajan Brar, Sask. NDP

Ekaterina Cabylis, Sask. Green Party

Shannon Chapple, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Justin Parnell, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Regina Rochdale

Laura Ross, Saskatchewan Party

Joan Pratchler, Sask. NDP

Irene Browatzke, Sask. Green Party

Regina South Albert

Aleana Young, Sask. NDP

Khushdil (Lucky) Mehrok, Saskatchewan Party

Leonie Williams, Sask. Green Party

David Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Regina University

Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan Party

Sally Housser, Sask. NDP

Cedar Park, Sask. Green Party

Corie Rempel, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Regina Walsh Acres

Jared Clarke, Sask. NDP

Liaqat Ali, Saskatchewan Party

Dianna Holigroski, Sask. Green Party

Bonnie Farrell, Sask. United Party

Regina Wascana Plains

Christine Tell, Saskatchewan Party

Brent Blakley, Sask. NDP

Bo Chen, Sask. Green Party

Dustin Plett, Sask. United Party

Larry Buchinski, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Rosetown-Delisle

Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Party

Brenda Edel, Sask. NDP

Sean Muirhead, Sask. Green Party

Rosthern-Shellbrook

Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party

Mark Thunderchild, Sask. NDP

Janice Dongworth, Sask. Green Party

Cody Lockhart, Sask. United Party

Saskatchewan Rivers

Nadine Wilson, Sask. United Party

Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan Party

Doug Racine, Sask. NDP

Alesha Bruce, Sask. Green Party

Bernard Lalonde, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Saskatoon Centre

Betty Nippi-Albright, Sask. NDP

Dale Hrynuik, Saskatchewan Party

Darry Michelle, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis

Paraminder Singh, Saskatchewan Party

Don McBean, Sask. NDP

Shane Caellaigh, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood

Lisa Lambert, Saskatchewan Party

Keith Jorgenson, Sask. NDP

Morgan McAdam, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Eastview

Matt Love, Sask. NDP

Francis Kreiser, Saskatchewan Party

Kendra Anderson, Sask. Green Party

Brad McAvoy, Sask. United Party

Saskatoon Fairview

Vicki Mowat, Sask. NDP

Zahid Sandhu, Saskatchewan Party

Phoenix Neault, Sask. Green Party

Tony Ollenberger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon Meewasin

Nathaniel Teed, Sask. NDP

Maureen Alice Torr, Saskatchewan Party

Jacklin Andrews, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Nutana

Erika Ritchie, Sask. NDP

Mumtaz Naseeb, Saskatchewan Party

Whitney Greenleaf, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Riversdale

Olu Fakoyejo, Saskatchewan Party

Kim Breckner, Sask. NDP

Naomi Hunter, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Silverspring

Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan Party

Hugh Gordon, Sask. NDP

Jackie Hanson, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Southeast

John Owojori, Saskatchewan Party

Brittney Senger, Sask. NDP

Mohammad Abushar, Sask. Green Party

Greg Brkich, Sask. United Party

Saskatoon Stonebridge

Bronwyn Eyre, Saskatchewan Party

Darcy Warrington, Sask. NDP

Cheryl Mazil, Sask. Green Party

Jahangir J Valiani, Sask. Progress Party

Saskatoon University-Sutherland

Tajinder Grewal, Sask. NDP

Ghislaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

Felipe Guerra, Sask. Green Party

Dawne Badrock, Sask. United Party

Saskatoon Westview

David Buckingham, Saskatchewan Party

April ChiefCalf, Sask. NDP

Jupiter Neault, Sask. Green Party

Saskatoon Willowgrove

Ken Cheveldayoff, Saskatchewan Party

Alana Wakula, Sask. NDP

Tawe Morin, Sask. Green Party

William Hughes, Sask. United Party

Swift Current

Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan Party

Jay Kimball, Sask. NDP

George Watson, Saskatchewan Green Party

Constance P Maffenbeier, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

The Battlefords

Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan Party

Tom Kroczynski, Sask. NDP

Sara Piotrofsky, Sask. Green Party

Dale Richardson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Warman

Terry Jensen, Saskatchewan Party

Erica Baerwald, Sask. NDP

Adriana Hackl Pinno, Sask. Green Party

Andrea Early, Sask. United Party

Mark Friesen, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Weyburn-Bengough

Michael Weger, Saskatchewan Party

Seth Lendrum, Sask. NDP

North Hunter, Sask. Green Party

Rose McInnes, Sask. United Party

Andrew Shanaida, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

White City-Qu’Appelle

Brad Crassweller, Saskatchewan Party

Grady Birns, Sask. NDP

Darcy Thiele, Sask. United Party

Wood River

David Marit, Saskatchewan Party

Mike Topola, Sask. NDP

Melvin Pylypchuk, Sask. Green Party

Todd McIntyre, Sask. United Party

Clint Arnason, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.

Yorkton

David Chan, Saskatchewan Party

Lenore Pinder, Sask. NDP

Valerie Brooks, Sask. Green Party

Doug Forster, Sask. United Party

Timothy Kasprick, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan