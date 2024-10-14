Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan’s election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
This election, there are 243 candidates running across 61 constituencies.
According to Elections Saskatchewan, this is up from 236 candidates in the 2020 provincial election, but less than the record 268 candidates in the 2016 provincial election.
Here is the full candidate list separated by constituencies, including party affiliations.
Athabasca
Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan Party
Leroy Laliberte, Sask. NDP
Raven Reid, Sask. Green Party
Batoche
Darlene Rowden, Saskatchewan Party
Trina Miller, Sask. NDP
Hamish Graham, Sask. Green Party
Erin Nicole Spencer, Sask. United Party
Cannington
Daryl Harrison, Saskatchewan Party
Dianne Twietmeyer, Sask. NDP
Natalie Lund-Clysdale, Sask. Green Party
Barbara Helfrick, Sask. United Party
Michelle Krieger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Canora-Pelly
Sean Wilson, Saskatchewan Party
Wynn Fedorchuk, Sask. NDP
Casimira Rimando, Sask. Green Party
Niall Schofield, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Carrot River Valley
Terri Bromm, Saskatchewan Party
CJ Binkley, Sask. NDP
Liam Becker Lau, Sask. Green Party
Shauna Stanley Seymour, Sask. United Party
Cumberland
Gregory Seib, Saskatchewan Party
Jordan McPhail, Sask. NDP
Siwichis Bird-Paddy, Sask. Green Party
Nasser Dean Chalifoux, Independent
Cut Knife-Turtleford
James Thorsteinson, Saskatchewan Party
Clayton Poole, Sask. NDP
Holly Ennis, Sask. Green Party
Steve Gessner, Sask. United Party
Cypress Hills
Doug Steele, Saskatchewan Party
Clare McNab, Sask. NDP
Doug Wilson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Dakota-Arm River
Barret Kropf, Saskatchewan Party
Jordan Wiens, Sask. NDP
Joseph Reynolds, Sask. Green Party
Darren Ebenal, Sask. United Party
Raymond L. Carrick, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Estevan-Big Muddy
Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Party
Phil Smith, Sask. NDP
Billy Patterson, Sask. Green Party
Andrew Cey, Sask. United Party
Phillip Zajac, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Humboldt-Watrous
Racquel Hilbert, Saskatchewan Party
Kevin Fallis, Sask. NDP
Sharon Thibault, Sask. Green Party
Carrie Ann Hradecki, Sask. United Party
Rose Buscholl, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Megan Christianson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Kelvington-Wadena
Chris Beaudry, Saskatchewan Party
Lorne Schroeder, Sask. NDP
Gillian Halyk, Sask. Green Party
Clint Gottinger, Sask. United Party
Kindersley-Biggar
Kim Gartner, Saskatchewan Party
Cindy Hoppe, Sask. NDP
Darcy Robilliard, Sask. Green Party
Wade Sira, Independent
Jeff Wortman, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Last Mountain-Touchwood
Travis Keisig, Saskatchewan Party
Thera Nordal, Sask. NDP
Gene Unruh, Sask. United Party
Elvin Mandziak, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Lloydminster
Colleen Young, Saskatchewan Party
Adam Tremblay, Sask. NDP
Patrick McNally, Sask. Green Party
Joshua Bloom, Sask. United Party
Lumsden-Morse
Blaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party
Chauntel Baudu, Sask. NDP
Isaiah Hunter, Sask. Green Party
Jon Hromek, Sask. United Party
Megan Torrie, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Martensville-Blairmore
Jamie Martens, Saskatchewan Party
Tammy Pike, Sask. NDP
Brittney Ricottone, Sask. Green Party
Meadow Lake
Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Party
Miles Nachbaur, Sask. NDP
Candice Turner, Sask. Green Party
Denis Allchurch, Sask. United Party
Melfort
Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan Party
Melanie Dyck, Sask. NDP
Tristan St. Germain, Sask. Green Party
Dave Moore, Sask. United Party
Melville-Saltcoats
Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Party
Karen Hovind, Sask. NDP
Micah Mang, Sask. Green Party
Curtis Brooks, Sask. United Party
Frank Serfas, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw North
Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan Party
Cheantelle Fisher, Sask. NDP
Kimberly Epp, Sask. Green Party
Moose Jaw Wakamow
Megan Patterson, Saskatchewan Party
Melissa Patterson, Sask. NDP
Michael Gardiner, Sask. Green Party
Moosomin-Montmartre
Kevin Weedmark, Saskatchewan Party
Chris Ball, Sask. NDP
Remi Rheault, Sask. Green Party
Adam Erickson, Sask. United Party
Otis Ayre, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Prince Albert Carlton
Kevin Kasun, Saskatchewan Party
Carolyn Brost Strom, Sask. NDP
Andrew Muirhead, Sask. Green Party
Denneil Carpenter, Sask. United Party
Prince Albert Northcote
Alana Ross, Saskatchewan Party
Nicole Rancourt, Sask. NDP
Jarren Jones, Sask. Green Party
Terri Davis, Sask. United Party
Regina Coronation Park
Noor Burki, Sask. NDP
Riaz Ahmad, Saskatchewan Party
Maria Krznar, Sask. Green Party
Olasehinde Ben Adebayo, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Regina Douglas Park
Nicole Sarauer, Sask. NDP
Ken Grey, Saskatchewan Party
Victor Lau, Sask. Green Party
Regina Elphinstone-Centre
Meara Conway, Sask. NDP
Caesar Khan, Saskatchewan Party
Jim Elliott, Sask. Green Party
Pamela Carpenter, Sask. United Party
Nathan Bruce, Sask. Progress Party
Regina Lakeview
Carla Beck, Sask. NDP
Sarah Wright, Saskatchewan Party
Heather MacNeill, Sask. Green Party
Victor Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Regina Mount Royal
Trent Wotherspoon, Sask. NDP
Jaspreet Mander, Saskatchewan Party
Regina Demyen, Sask. Green Party
Regina Northeast
Jacqueline Roy, Sask. NDP
Rahul Singh, Saskatchewan Party
Anthony Thomas Majore, Sask. Green Party
Kate Tremblay, Sask. Progress Party
Regina Pasqua
Muhammad Fiaz, Saskatchewan Party
Bhajan Brar, Sask. NDP
Ekaterina Cabylis, Sask. Green Party
Shannon Chapple, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Justin Parnell, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Regina Rochdale
Laura Ross, Saskatchewan Party
Joan Pratchler, Sask. NDP
Irene Browatzke, Sask. Green Party
Regina South Albert
Aleana Young, Sask. NDP
Khushdil (Lucky) Mehrok, Saskatchewan Party
Leonie Williams, Sask. Green Party
David Teece, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Regina University
Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan Party
Sally Housser, Sask. NDP
Cedar Park, Sask. Green Party
Corie Rempel, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Regina Walsh Acres
Jared Clarke, Sask. NDP
Liaqat Ali, Saskatchewan Party
Dianna Holigroski, Sask. Green Party
Bonnie Farrell, Sask. United Party
Regina Wascana Plains
Christine Tell, Saskatchewan Party
Brent Blakley, Sask. NDP
Bo Chen, Sask. Green Party
Dustin Plett, Sask. United Party
Larry Buchinski, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Rosetown-Delisle
Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Party
Brenda Edel, Sask. NDP
Sean Muirhead, Sask. Green Party
Rosthern-Shellbrook
Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party
Mark Thunderchild, Sask. NDP
Janice Dongworth, Sask. Green Party
Cody Lockhart, Sask. United Party
Saskatchewan Rivers
Nadine Wilson, Sask. United Party
Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan Party
Doug Racine, Sask. NDP
Alesha Bruce, Sask. Green Party
Bernard Lalonde, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Saskatoon Centre
Betty Nippi-Albright, Sask. NDP
Dale Hrynuik, Saskatchewan Party
Darry Michelle, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis
Paraminder Singh, Saskatchewan Party
Don McBean, Sask. NDP
Shane Caellaigh, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood
Lisa Lambert, Saskatchewan Party
Keith Jorgenson, Sask. NDP
Morgan McAdam, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Eastview
Matt Love, Sask. NDP
Francis Kreiser, Saskatchewan Party
Kendra Anderson, Sask. Green Party
Brad McAvoy, Sask. United Party
Saskatoon Fairview
Vicki Mowat, Sask. NDP
Zahid Sandhu, Saskatchewan Party
Phoenix Neault, Sask. Green Party
Tony Ollenberger, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon Meewasin
Nathaniel Teed, Sask. NDP
Maureen Alice Torr, Saskatchewan Party
Jacklin Andrews, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Nutana
Erika Ritchie, Sask. NDP
Mumtaz Naseeb, Saskatchewan Party
Whitney Greenleaf, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Riversdale
Olu Fakoyejo, Saskatchewan Party
Kim Breckner, Sask. NDP
Naomi Hunter, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Silverspring
Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan Party
Hugh Gordon, Sask. NDP
Jackie Hanson, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Southeast
John Owojori, Saskatchewan Party
Brittney Senger, Sask. NDP
Mohammad Abushar, Sask. Green Party
Greg Brkich, Sask. United Party
Saskatoon Stonebridge
Bronwyn Eyre, Saskatchewan Party
Darcy Warrington, Sask. NDP
Cheryl Mazil, Sask. Green Party
Jahangir J Valiani, Sask. Progress Party
Saskatoon University-Sutherland
Tajinder Grewal, Sask. NDP
Ghislaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party
Felipe Guerra, Sask. Green Party
Dawne Badrock, Sask. United Party
Saskatoon Westview
David Buckingham, Saskatchewan Party
April ChiefCalf, Sask. NDP
Jupiter Neault, Sask. Green Party
Saskatoon Willowgrove
Ken Cheveldayoff, Saskatchewan Party
Alana Wakula, Sask. NDP
Tawe Morin, Sask. Green Party
William Hughes, Sask. United Party
Swift Current
Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan Party
Jay Kimball, Sask. NDP
George Watson, Saskatchewan Green Party
Constance P Maffenbeier, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
The Battlefords
Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan Party
Tom Kroczynski, Sask. NDP
Sara Piotrofsky, Sask. Green Party
Dale Richardson, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Warman
Terry Jensen, Saskatchewan Party
Erica Baerwald, Sask. NDP
Adriana Hackl Pinno, Sask. Green Party
Andrea Early, Sask. United Party
Mark Friesen, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
Weyburn-Bengough
Michael Weger, Saskatchewan Party
Seth Lendrum, Sask. NDP
North Hunter, Sask. Green Party
Rose McInnes, Sask. United Party
Andrew Shanaida, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
White City-Qu’Appelle
Brad Crassweller, Saskatchewan Party
Grady Birns, Sask. NDP
Darcy Thiele, Sask. United Party
Wood River
David Marit, Saskatchewan Party
Mike Topola, Sask. NDP
Melvin Pylypchuk, Sask. Green Party
Todd McIntyre, Sask. United Party
Clint Arnason, Progressive Conservative Party of Sask.
Yorkton
David Chan, Saskatchewan Party
Lenore Pinder, Sask. NDP
Valerie Brooks, Sask. Green Party
Doug Forster, Sask. United Party
Timothy Kasprick, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Undercooked bear meat linked to outbreak of rare parasitic disease in U.S.
An outbreak of a rare parasitic disease has been linked to undercooked bear meat eaten by dozens of people at a gathering in North Carolina, a new U.S. CDC report has revealed.
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Striking images show rare floods in the largest hot desert on Earth
Striking images from the Sahara Desert show large lakes etched into rolling sand dunes after one of the most arid, barren places in the world was hit with its first floods in decades.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
