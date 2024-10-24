Here's how many people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election

After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, a total of 119,406 in-person ballots were cast Tuesday and Wednesday, excluding voting at personal care homes.

On Tuesday 60,739 ballots were cast, followed by another 58,667 on Wednesday.

In 2020 Elections Saskatchewan said 41,458 showed up to advance polls on the first day, another 43,241 voted on day two.

That means in the first two days of voting 34,707 more ballots have been cast for the 2024 election than the first 48 hours of the 2020 election.

Advance polls will be open until Saturday, there will be no voting on Sunday Oct. 27.

Voting will resume on election day, Monday, Oct.28.