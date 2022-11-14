Here's how much last minute flights to Regina for Grey Cup cost

While many Canadian Football League (CFL) fans secured their 109th Grey Cup tickets far in advance, some from Toronto and Winnipeg could be looking to attend the big game now that their teams have punched their championship tickets.

Here’s how much it would cost to fly to Regina round trip from the East and West Division champion cities in time for Grey Cup.

The prices listed were available as of Monday afternoon. Flights and price availablity may fluctuate.

TORONTO TO REGINA

According to WestJet’s website, the cheapest flight option flying from Toronto to Regina, flying late on Saturday night with a stop in Calgary, costs $585 one-way.

The only return flight to Toronto on Nov. 21 – the day after the Grey Cup – costs $1,037. All in, it would come to just over $1,622.

On Air Canada, the cheapest listed flight to Regina costs $585 on a direct route, also on Saturday. Two return flight options on Nov. 21 each cost $1,144, also on direct routes. The Air Canada price tag comes out to $1,729 all in.

Flying back on Tuesday, Nov. 22 would save some money, with $534 flights available on both WestJet and Air Canada.

The cheapest flights on both carriers dip down to the $250-$300 range for the majority of one-way trips following the Grey Cup.

WINNIPEG TO REGINA

Flying from Winnipeg, the cheapest flights to Regina listed were $409 on both Air Canada and WestJet, flying on Saturday morning with stops in Calgary.

No WestJet return flights were available to Winnipeg on Nov. 21. A flight back the next day would cost $161, for a grand total of $570 CAD.

On Air Canada, a next day return flight to Winnipeg after the big game would cost $1,998, with stops in Toronto and Montreal, before doubling back to Manitoba. Those flights would come to a total of $2,406.

Returning on Nov. 22, the lowest flight listed costs $367, with a stop in Calgary. That option would save $1,631.

The majority of one-way flights between Regina and Winnipeg are in the $100-$200 range in the weeks following Grey Cup, on both carriers.

ACCOMODATIONS

Last minute accommodations could be more difficult to secure, with hotels in the city fully booked up.

However, cancellations are common during city-wide events such as Grey Cup, according to the Regina Hotel Association.

The association recommends calling hotels directly to find out if they have availability.

“Not all hotel rooms are posted online or on third party sites. Sometimes if there’s a cancellation, it can get snapped up so they don’t have time to post it,” Tracy Fahlman, the president and CEO of the Regina Hotel Association, said.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Stefanie Davis