Here's how much the Sask. government has spent so far on a controversial ad campaign

CTV News has learned how much the Saskatchewan government has spent on a controversial campaign.

Last week, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Samantha Becotte used the term "attack ads" to describe a billboard and digital advertising campaign that claims teachers make an average salary of $92,000.

Becotte said the average "isn't accurate" and said the ads represent "wasted" tax dollars.

While costs are not yet finalized, the Ministry of Education told CTV News that so far it's spent $34,000 on the campaign.

The ads have been released in the middle of negotiations between teachers and the government.

The Ministry of Education defended the campaign and says “public notification and information related to bargaining” has been used before by both parties.

In June, the government and school board bargaining committee proposed a seven per cent increase over a three-year contract.

Becotte has argued that pay rates are only a "small issue" on the table for the union during this round of negotiations.

According to the ministry, the campaign will run in "digital and static formats" for the rest of the summer.

The current collective agreement which covers most teachers in the province is set to expire August 31.