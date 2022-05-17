Here's how to limit bear encounters in Sask.

As Saskatchewan’s bear population comes out of hibernation, the provincial government reminds the public to be “bear aware” in its annual campaign outlining wilderness safety.

Black bears can be found across the province – from the northern Saskatchewan’s forests to the aspen parklands. Suitable habitats for black bears exist in the Touchwood Hills and the Qu’Appelle and South Saskatchewan River Valleys just to name a few examples.

Environment Minister Warren Kaeding reminded the public of this fact in a news release Tuesday.

"We share our province with wildlife," he said. "Keeping your yard free of attractants is the best way to avoid a bear encounter. Bears are smart animals; if they can't find food, they will leave the area."

The release also noted that regulations prohibit the feeding of bears and other predators such as wolves, cougars, and coyotes.

These regulations are meant to ensure that certain types of dangerous wildlife don’t gain access to human-sourced foods, and are therefore less likely to seek it out.

The Ministry of Environment outlined several steps the public can follow to help limit potential encounters with bears.

Store garbage in a secure building or buy a bear-resistant container. Only put the bin out on the morning of collection.

Wash all recycling items and regularly clean garbage or recycling bins.

Avoid leaving pet food accessible to wildlife.

Only use bird feeders in the winter when bears are hibernating.

Do not add fish, meat, fat, oils, unrinsed eggshells or any cooked food to backyard compost bins.

Thoroughly clean and store barbecue grills after each use.

The government advises anyone who encounters an aggressive bear or if the public’s safety is being threatened by a bear, to call the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIFF) line at 1-8000-667-7561.

Additional information on bear safety can be found on the provincial government’s website.