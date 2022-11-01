Here's how you can properly dispose of your Halloween pumpkins in Regina

With this year's Halloween festivities over and done with, here's how you can dispose of leftover pumpkins in Regina.

The Wascana Centre organized its third annual ‘Pumpkin Way’ event on Nov. 1 at Walter Scott Way, just north of the Saskatchewan Legislative building.

All residents are free to drop off their pumpkins at the site. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., the festive orange jack o’ lanterns are set to be lit up on display.

“We love this event because it get everyone to see the last spooky display,” said Lauren Hope, programming and visitor services supervisor at Wascana Centre.

“We also like that pumpkins are not just going to the garbage; they go to real use on the farm which can go to animal feed or compost.”

In addition to Pumpkin Way, residents can bring their pumpkins to The Yard Waste Depot or to 66 Rink Ave for dropoff.

All pumpkins that are collected will be donated to Fenek Farms to be used as feed for livestock.