Here's the only IMAX theatre in Canada that will be screening 'Interstellar' on its 10th anniversary

The Saskatchewan Science Centre’s Kramer IMAX Theatre will be the only screen in Canada participating in the re-release of Christopher Nolan’s "Interstellar."

The sci-fi epic originally hit theatres on Nov. 7, 2014, and was critically lauded upon its release – winning the Oscar for best achievements in visual effects.

The film is set in dystopian near feature and follows a crew of astronauts as they search for a new home for humanity as Earth is ravaged by blight and famine.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, IMAX locations across North America will re-release the film to audiences.

"We've had just a ton of interest from people in Regina, but I know that we've already got people from Calgary and Winnipeg that [have] phoned to buy tickets, that are going to come to the theater to watch this movie on film," Chief Operating Officer Ryan Holota told CTV News.

"That's not uncommon for us. Honestly, when we were able to show some of these big, tent pole films, and especially when we can show it on IMAX film, we get people from across North America coming to Regina to enjoy those movies."

Other IMAX theatres participating in the 10th anniversary re-release include locations in Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Irvine, New York, San Francisco, Universal City and Tempe.

Being one of the only 30 IMAX theatres in the world – Regina draws a sizable crowd that sometimes reaches different continents.

For the theatrical release of Oppenheimer, which was also shot in IMAX, tickets were sold to movie goers as far away as Helsinki, Finland.

“Here we are in Regina, an amazing city obviously, but something that a lot of cities 10 times the size of us don't have the ability to do,” Holota explained.

“So, it's pretty cool when we can bring that to the people.”

The theatre recently underwent extensive renovations in 2023 to upgrade its projectors, sound system, screen and seating.

A herculean undertaking, many of the upgrades were made possible through a joint federal/provincial grant.

While the Kramer has upgraded to digital laser projection – the facility still boasts the IMAX 15/70 mm film projector that the theatre opened with in 1991.

The re-release of Interstellar will be screened using this original system.

Holota added that the rarity of IMAX theatres worldwide and Regina’s unique setup ensures that the Kramer will continue to attract film lovers far and wide.

“We're seeing theaters that are adding like bowling alleys and video game arcades and all these other things. The Kramer IMAX Theatre is way better than all of that, because we have an entire science centre attached to it,” he said.

“Not only do they get to see the movies in the best possible light. But they're also helping out a local charity and our whole mission is really to inspire and ignite scientific curiosity in people.”

Tickets for the screenings are now on sale. Interstellar will run at the Kramer IMAX Theatre beginning December 6.