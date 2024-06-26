REGINA
Regina

    • Here's what Regina city councillors made in 2023

    Regina's City Hall can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina's City Hall can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The City of Regina has released how much city councillors made last year.

    Every year, the city releases mayor and council salaries as part of their public accounts in accordance with city regulations.

    Mayor Sandra Masters earned a base salary of $163,428 in 2023.

    The mayor’s office also has an allocated budget for travel to conferences and to lease a vehicle.

    Masters’ office incurred an additional $46,000 in expenses last year.

    City manager Niki Anderson made a salary of $297,173 in 2023. Deputy city manager Deborah Bryden made a salary of $245,316 and city CFO Barry Lacey made $245,609 last year.

    As for the rest of council, Ward 4 coun. Lori Bresciani earned the most of her counterparts in 2023 with a base salary of $59,952.

    Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk made $59,093 and Ward 7 coun. Terina Nelson made $53,899.

    All other councilors made a base salary of $58,793.

    Mayor and council also are remunerated additional salary for roles they undertake throughout the year, such as acting as Deputy Mayor or sitting on various boards.

    They also are given a per diem allowance when travelling for city business.

    Each councillor has an annual budget of $10,000 that covers travel, travel per diems, and communication expenses.

    The full release of councillor salaries and expenses can be found on the City of Regina website.

