Here's what's happening for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Regina

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place on Sept. 30 every year and is meant to recognize residential school survivors and their families.

Here are some events that are taking place in Regina and what city services are closed.

Victoria Park

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be several ways people can take part, including an honour walk and the opportunity to pin shirts with messages of hope.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Royal Saskatchewan Museum will be hosting programs, as well as showing films in their auditorium.

Regina Central Library

An art exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will an artist panel presentation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

mâmawêyatitân Centre

A healing walk and a barbeque will be held as part of the day’s events from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk will begin at 11 a.m.

Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., intergenerational and generational survivors will share their stories. There will be light refreshments offered for the event.

What’s open and closed?

Some City of Regina services will be closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day or operating on a reduced schedule.

All civic offices will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entry gates closing at 6:45 p.m. The yard waste depot will be closed.

Waste collection will be picked up per usual.

Regina Transit will be running on the Saturday routes and schedule but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed. Paratransit service will be operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The North West Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Sportplex – Fieldhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The office for the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be closed but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking metres will not be in effect.