Here's what's happening in Regina for Remembrance Day

There will be two ceremonies taking place in Regina for Remembrance Day, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Brandt Centre’s ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m., according to a post from the legion.

The service will be televised, and the legion advises people to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

There is no admission fee, and the program will end before 12 p.m.

At the Victoria Park Cenotaph, a ceremony will be held beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The legion asks people to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. A parade will march on at 10:45 a.m. then the service will start.

There is no admission fee, and the service will last less than one hour.

According to the legion, private wreaths will be laid after official civic wreaths.

City services

Since Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday, some City of Regina services will be closed or operating at reduced hours.

All civic offices will be closed.

City buses will run using the Sunday routes and schedules, but the information centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit service will be operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The gates to the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the office will be closed.

The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Sportplex – Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters will not be in effect.

The yard waste depot is closed for the season, but waste collection will be picked up as usual. The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with entry gates closing at 4:45 p.m.