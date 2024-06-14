Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend

The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers’ market and pride parade on Saturday.

Here are some other things that are happening in and around Regina this weekend.

Saturday

Celebration of plants at RSM

2445 Albert St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) and Nature Regina will be hosting an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their native plant garden.

There will be several activities, speakers, and tours. As well, Nature Regina will be handing out packets of milkweed seeds so people can start their own monarch butterfly sanctuary.

Pride parade

From 12th Avenue and Broad Street to Wascana Park starting at 12 p.m.

Regina’s pride parade is a fixture of the LGBTQS+ community and brings out hundreds of people each year.

The parade marks the winding down of Queen City Pride’s week long festival, which included a flag raising at city hall and a pride prom.

OUT in the Park

Behind the TC Douglas Building in the Meadow, Wascana Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to take part in pride festivities but can’t make the parade, OUT in the Park will be taking place in Wascana Park after the parade wraps up.

There will be plenty of entertainment, local vendors, and activities to take part in.

Bazaart Market

Mackenzie Art Gallery - 3475 Albert St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Folks can head over to the Mackenzie Art Gallery to check out handmade creations from over 100 artists. This year, the Bazaart Makers Market is sharing the grounds with Queen City Pride.

Bazaart is one of the Mackenzie Art Gallery’s largest annual fundraising events.

Dragons in the Park

Victoria Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hosted by the Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan, Dragons in the Park is a chance for people to join in a community walk with Kung Fu Dragons.

The walk is part of a ParticipACTION Community Challenge and anyone is welcome to attend.

Regina Farmer’s Market

Confederation Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Regina Farmer’s Market is taking place at two locations this summer. While Wednesday’s market will still be at Pat Fiacco Plaza, Saturday’s market will be at Confederation Park.

Featuring dozens of vendors, folks can get their hands on fresh garden produce and other items.

Graze Fest

Condie Nature Refuge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located about 20 minutes northwest of Regina, 50 sheep will be taking a bite out of invasive species, including Kentucky bluegrass and smooth bromegrass.

Park interpreters will share information about the sheep and there will be activities to take part in, as well as a visit from Smokey Bear.

Grasslands’ annual car show

The Landing in Grasslands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Car enthusiasts can check out the second annual Grasslands’ car show, which anyone can take part it.

There will be live music, activities, and prizes.

Pilot Butte Rodeo

The Pilot Butte Rodeo will be taking place both Saturday and Sunday with activities for the whole family.

There will also be a parade taking place at 10:30 a.m.

Jazz Festival

DoubleTree by Hilton - 1975 Broad St.

The Jazz Fest, which began on Thursday, is continuing into the weekend with performances on both Saturday and Sunday.

Hilario Duran Trio: Oscar Peterson Tribute at 7 p.m.

Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Father’s Day brunch and jazz performances

DoubleTree by Hilton - 1975 Broad St.

As part of the jazz festival, there will be a Father’s Day concert and brunch featuring the Regina Jazz Orchestra from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ariana Nasr & Curtis Thorpe at 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Jack Semple: B.B. King Tribute at 9 p.m.

Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast

Little Flower Parish - 420 College Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A Father’s Day pancake breakfast will be held at Little Flower Parish.

Father's Day Charity BBQ

Hillcrest Funeral Home & Cemetery - 4001 E Viictoria Ave E. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Father's Day Charity BBQ will be held, with proceeds going to Lung Saskatchewan.

Pilot Butte Rodeo

The Pilot Butte Rodeo will continue on Sunday with events including chariot races and chuck wagons.

Did we miss something or do you have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email reginadigitalnews@bellmedia.ca