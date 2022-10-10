Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Regina

Thanksgiving has come to the Queen City. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed this holiday Monday in Regina.

SERVICES

There will be no changes to garbage collection as well as recycling collection for the holiday.

The Regina Landfill and Yard Waste Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with entry gates closing at 6:45 p.m.

For Regina Transit, Sunday routes and schedules will be available. However, the Transit Information Centre as well as RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit will be operating on holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking metres will not be in effect.

The offices of the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be closed. However, gates will be open under holiday hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

RECREATION

Both the Northwest Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As well, the Regina Sportflex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will both be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Public skating hours will be unaffected by the holiday Monday. More information on scheduling can be found here.