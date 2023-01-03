Here's what you need to know about the City of Regina's Residential Road Snow Plow
The City of Regina began its Residential Road Snow Plow on Jan. 3 after receiving about 14 centimetres of snow over the past week.
Every residential street will be plowed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day until complete between Jan. 3 and 16.
Tyler Bien, manager of winter maintenance, said while Regina has more than 500 kilometres of residential roads, the city is on track to complete the plowing in 12 days.
“If the weather cooperates with us, that will be enough days,” he said. “It does give us enough time, we have a lot of crews out on the street performing this work and it happens very quickly.”
If there does happen to be a large snowfall before the 16th, Bien said the Residential Snow plow will be put on pause so crews can work on major roads to make sure they are safe.
Bien said residents should move their vehicles off the street when their neighbourhood is set to be plowed so crews do not have to work around vehicles.
“When you move your car off the road, it allows our plow teams to be the most efficient and effective as we can,” he said. “When they don’t have to go around parked vehicles, they can clear the road a lot better.”
“There is the risk that there will be a snow ridge beside your vehicle if you leave it parked on the road, and if that does happen, the crews will not be back out to remove that snow from around your parked vehicles to get your car out.”
People can type in their address online to see when crews will be plowing in their areas.
Bien said people can also download the City of Regina app to get alerts to move their vehicles.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee is calling on Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
'I just like helping people': Saskatoon snow angels pulling cars out for free
With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.
-
Saskatoon police dog catches aggravated assault suspect
A suspect in an aggravated assault that fled the scene was tracked and located by a Saskatoon police dog overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Dauphin man charged with assaulting child: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin charged a 25-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a six-year-old child.
-
One person in critical condition following three Tuesday morning fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a trio of fires Tuesday morning, including one that left a person in critical condition.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting
Homicide investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Emergency service workers, mayor donate blood as part of Sirens for Life campaign
It’s a friendly competition between frontline workers in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer to see which city can recruit the most donors for Canadian Blood Services in January.
-
Calgary's December home sales down 31% from last year: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the region ended the year on a record high even though December sales fell 31 per cent from a year ago.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to bounce back while Kraken seek revenge
Connor McDavid will aim to start a new points streak and the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to snap a four-game home skid when the Seattle Kraken visit Tuesday night.
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Toronto
-
Tory proposes $48.3-million budget increase for Toronto police
Mayor John Tory is proposing a $48.3-million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service.
-
'Breaks my heart': Hamilton blaze that killed 4 was 'preventable,' says Ontario fire marshal
A deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week could likely have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms, Ontario's fire marshal said Tuesday as he urged people to take fire safety at home seriously.
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Ottawa
-
Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort
Fire crews rushed to the scene of a major blaze at Calabogie Peaks ski resort on Tuesday morning. No one has been reported hurt, but the resort's pump house has been destroyed.
-
Disrupted travellers hope government can get to bottom of Sunwing, Via Rail holiday delays
Travellers whose vacations were disrupted or delayed because of issues with Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail hope the federal government will take action against the companies.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Vancouver
-
'Chronic offender' immediately identified, nabbed for $40K art theft: Vancouver police
A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a piece of art worth $40,000 from an art gallery in Vancouver, according to police.
-
Injured skier on Vancouver Island rescued by Vancouver-based helicopter team
A woman who was injured while skiing on Mount Cain in northern Vancouver Island was rescued by a Vancouver-based helicopter crew and other first responders on Monday evening.
-
One SRO behind 504 emergency calls in 2022 faces prosecution: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is preparing to take legal action against one single room occupancy hotel it says was involved in 504 emergency calls in 2022.
Montreal
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
-
Quebec TikTok sensation Nurse John finds humour in health care
An emergency room nurse from the South Shore of Montreal has become a TikTok sensation, with millions of viewers worldwide checking out his funny takes on hospital life.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Quebec, including in the Montreal area.
Vancouver Island
-
Injured skier on Vancouver Island rescued by Vancouver-based helicopter team
A woman who was injured while skiing on Mount Cain in northern Vancouver Island was rescued by a Vancouver-based helicopter crew and other first responders on Monday evening.
-
Here's how much home assessments rose on Vancouver Island this year
Residents of Vancouver Island should expect their property assessments to rise about 10 to 20 per cent compared to last year, according to BC Assessment.
-
Suspicious fire damages school in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged Wellington Secondary School on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
-
'The sky's the limit': World Juniors open doors for future events in Moncton
For the first time since Boxing Day, the Avenir Centre is quiet, but the excitement and impact of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is far from over in the city.
-
Kalin's Call: A warmer-than-normal December across the Maritimes
According to Environment Canada, December was the sixth consecutive warmer-than-normal month for the Maritimes.
Northern Ontario
-
3 Costco coworkers share huge lottery win in Ontario
Three Toronto-area coworkers are one million dollars richer after winning the lottery.
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Assaults, collisions and impaired drivers keep Sault police busy during the holidays
It was a busy holiday season for Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste Marie, which responded to 17 motor vehicle collisions between late December and the new year.
Kitchener
-
Flair flight cancelled after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
-
OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white mid-sized SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.
-
Two K-W businesses announce closures, blame pandemic
It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in Ontario, but many businesses are still struggling to recover from the losses they endured during lockdowns when capacity limits were in place.