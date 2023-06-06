Here's when Regina's Blanco Cantina location will open

Blanco Cantina will be opening a Regina location on June 12 at 2228 Albert St. (Photo source: Blanco Cantino website) Blanco Cantina will be opening a Regina location on June 12 at 2228 Albert St. (Photo source: Blanco Cantino website)

