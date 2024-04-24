Here's when Sask. hunters can apply for 2024's Big Game Draw

Saskatchewan residents who want to hunt elk, moose, pronghorn or mule deer in the province can apply for the annual Big Game Draw on May 1.

Applications must be submitted online through the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping License (HAL) system before 4 p.m. on May 30, the province said in a news release.

“To guarantee a seamless application process, hunters can use the online residence verification tool and have early access to their HAL accounts. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, the release said.

Draw results will be made available in mid-June, with results for pronghorn available in mid-July, the province said.

Successful applicants will then be able to purchase their license beginning Aug. 1.

The province said that candidates for the Big Game Draw will be emailed, but cautioned it is a hunters’ responsibility to verify their results online.

For information on HAL accounts or assistance with completing a draw application, people can visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.