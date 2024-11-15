Here's when the CPKC Holiday Train will stop in Regina and southern Sask.
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will make its way through Saskatchewan once again this season with multiple stops around the southern part of the province.
An interactive map online shows the train stopping in Regina on Dec. 6.
According to the website, the train will arrive at the Mosaic Stadium Parking lot on South Railway Avenue around 7:30 p.m. that evening.
Performing in Regina will be Tyler Shaw and Shawnee Kish.
After Regina, the train will also stop in Moose Jaw at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 3 Manitoba Street.
Other stops before Regina include Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Broadview and Moosomin all on Dec. 6.
The train will also make its way into Swift Current and Maple Creek on Dec. 7 before coming back to stop in Weyburn, Estevan and North Portal later in the month on Dec. 18.
A full interactive map of where the CPKC Holiday Train is on what day can be seen here.
Each year people stopping to see the train are asked to donate money or non-perishable food if they can in support of food banks across the CPKC network.
Since the train’s first journey in 1999 more than $24.3 million has been collected along with approximately 5.3 million pounds of food, CPKC says.
