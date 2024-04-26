Here's where fire bans and restrictions are in effect in Sask.

Fire bans are currently in effect for three Saskatchewan provincial parks and multiple rural municipalities (RM) and individual communities around the province.

SaskParks says restrictions are in effect in Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake and The Battlefords provincial parks due to extreme fire hazards.

Restrictions have also been issued by SaskParks for Bronson Forest, Cowan Dam, Beatty Lake, Beaver Cowan and Pagan Lake recreation sites.

“All open fires are prohibited when restrictions are in place. CSA-approved self-contained portable gas heating devices and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes,” SaskParks said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Fire bans are also in effect for 27 rural municipalities, including the RM of Sherwood surrounding the city of Regina, and nine urban municipalities.

“Municipalities, regional, and national parks have the authority to ban open burning in their areas of responsibility, while the SPSA can restrict open burning in provincial forests, parks and Crown land,” the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says on its website.

As of April 26, there were six active wildfires in Saskatchewan, all of them considered contained, according to the provincial government.

A map locating current wildfires in the province can be seen here.

Rural and urban municipality fire bans can be seen here, while restrictions for provincial parks and recreation sites can be seen here.