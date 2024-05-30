Here's where to find all the pavilions at this year's Mosaic

It’s that time of year yet again in the Queen City – when a myriad of cultures are put on display for all to see.

The 54th annual Mosaic: A Festival of Cultures officially kicks off Thursday night.

What began in 1967 as a single day, single venue event now boasts 18 pavilions over three days.

From showcases of highland dancing at the Scottish pavilion to the sights, sounds and cuisines of First Nations at the mâmawêyatitân centre – Mosaic is sure to offer something for everybody.

While several pavilions are located at the REAL District – others are scattered across the city.

All 18 pavilions can be located using the map below.

More information on the pavilions and events can be found here.

Mosaic is set to run from May 30 to June 1.