Here's where to get orange shirts in Sask. for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day, people may be wondering where they can get their hands on an orange shirt to show their support.

Here are some places in Saskatchewan where you can find one.

Regina

The Gathering Place - 400 3rd Ave N

Groovy Mama - 3206 13th Ave

Pats store - 1700 Elphinstone St

University of Regina Bookstore - 3737 Wascana Pkwy

Royal Saskatchewan Museum gift shop - 2445 Albert St

Mackenzie Art Gallery gift shop - 3475 Albert St.

Al Ritchie Community Association - 2250 Lindsay St.

Cree Land Mini Mart - 6th Ave. and Angus St.

Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre - 1635 11th Ave.

Northgate Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy - 2310 9th Avenue North

Moose Jaw

My Addictions boutique shop - 304 Main St N

Fort Qu’Appelle

Qu’Appelle Valley Friendship Centre - 185 Victoria Avenue South

Becky's Place -197 Broadway Street

Saskatoon

Silverwood Trading Post - 2553 Grasswood Rd E

SIIT - 229 4th Ave S.

Wanuskewin Gift Shop - 810 Broadway Ave.

The Hobnobber Shop - 417 33rd St. W.

Cree-Way Gas - 343 Packham Ave and 2511 22nd Street West

Pebl Goods - 733 Broadway Avenue

- More to come.

Did we miss any? Let us know at reginadigitalnews@bellmedia.ca