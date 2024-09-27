REGINA
Regina

    • Here's where to get orange shirts in Sask. for Truth and Reconciliation Day

    Orange shirts are available at several places in the province. (Photo source: The Gathering Place Facebook page) Orange shirts are available at several places in the province. (Photo source: The Gathering Place Facebook page)
    Share

    Ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day, people may be wondering where they can get their hands on an orange shirt to show their support.

    Here are some places in Saskatchewan where you can find one.

    Regina

    • The Gathering Place - 400 3rd Ave N
    • Groovy Mama - 3206 13th Ave
    • Pats store - 1700 Elphinstone St
    • University of Regina Bookstore - 3737 Wascana Pkwy
    • Royal Saskatchewan Museum gift shop - 2445 Albert St
    • Mackenzie Art Gallery gift shop - 3475 Albert St.
    • Al Ritchie Community Association - 2250 Lindsay St.
    • Cree Land Mini Mart - 6th Ave. and Angus St.
    • Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre - 1635 11th Ave.
    • Northgate Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy - 2310 9th Avenue North 

    Moose Jaw

    • My Addictions boutique shop - 304 Main St N

    Fort Qu’Appelle

    • Qu’Appelle Valley Friendship Centre - 185 Victoria Avenue South
    • Becky's Place -197 Broadway Street

    Saskatoon

    • Silverwood Trading Post - 2553 Grasswood Rd E
    • SIIT - 229 4th Ave S.
    • Wanuskewin Gift Shop - 810 Broadway Ave.
    • The Hobnobber Shop - 417 33rd St. W.
    • Cree-Way Gas - 343 Packham Ave and 2511 22nd Street West
    • Pebl Goods - 733 Broadway Avenue

    - More to come.

    Did we miss any? Let us know at reginadigitalnews@bellmedia.ca 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News