Here's who is running for mayor and council seats across southern Saskatchewan

Urban municipalities across southern Saskatchewan are preparing for their civic elections on November 13.

Along with Regina, residents in Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Weyburn, Estevan, Yorkton and Melville will each hit the polls to elect the next iterations of their respective city councils.

Moose Jaw

Incumbent Mayor Clive Tolley faces a challenge from four candidates, two of whom are vacating their city council seat to do so.

Former Moose Jaw City Councillors Kim Robinson and Crystal Froese have put their names forward in the race for mayor.

James Murdock and Mike Simpkin will also appear on the ballot there.

Six council positions are also up for grabs with two dozen candidates vying for a seat at the table.

Four incumbent councilors, Doug Blanc, Heather Eby, Dawn Luhning and Jamey Logan are seeking re-election.

A full list of candidates for mayor and council may be found here.

Swift Current

Swift Current residents will have no need to mark a ballot for mayor with incumbent Al Bridal winning the election by acclimation.

As for the six available council seats, 10 candidates have put their names forward including four incumbent councilors seeking re-election.

They are Tom Christiansen, Ryan Plewis, Ryan Switzer and Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe.

A full list of candidates for Mayor and Council may be found here.

Weyburn

Incumbent Mayor Marcel Roy is facing a three-way mayoral race in Weyburn.

Former Coun. Jeff Richards has decided to take the next step towards the mayor’s office. Bruce Croft is also in the running.

Roy has been the mayor since 2016.

Eight council candidates will be on the ballot in that city. Four incumbent councilors, John Corrigan, Laura Morrissette, Ryan Jenke and Larry Heggs are seeking re-election.

A full list of candidates for mayor and council may be found here.

Estevan

Estevan will have a new mayor following election day November 13.

Roy Ludwig, who was first elected as a city councilor in 1994, served for 18 years in that role before being elected as mayor in 2012, has decided to not seek a fourth term.

Former councillors Anthony Sernick and Rebecca Foord are both looking to make the jump into the mayor’s seat following Ludwig’s vacation.

Zaccheaus Wade Vandenhurk is also putting his name forward.

Six councilor seats are also available in the “Energy City” with 10 individuals putting their name in the ring.

Of the 10 council candidates, just two incumbents, Shelly Veroba and Kristen Wallister, are seeking re-election.

Melville

Similar to Estevan, Melville residents will elect a new mayor as well.

Walter Streelasky was mayor for 18 years before making the decision to retire.

Former Coun. Joe Kirwan has vacated his seat on council to run for mayor. He will face a challenge from Kenneth Cherney and Maria Cole-Gayle.

As for city council, only six candidates put their names forward for six seats.

Meaning Linda Heska, Lori Kraft (Incumbent), Rodney Kuciuk, Doug Mark, Andrew Rondeau, Vince Thiessen (Incumbent) have all been acclaimed.

A full list of candidates for mayor and council may be found here.

Yorkton

Incumbent Mayor Mitch Hipsley faces a challenge for re-election from just one other candidate in Yorkton.

Aaron Kienle has put his name forward, “to give the people of Yorkton a choice.”

Hipsley was first elected in 2020.

Ten candidates have thrown their names in the hat vying for six council seats. Including incumbents Dustin Brears, Quinn Haider, Darcy Zaharia and Randy Goulden who are seeking re-election.

A full list of candidates for mayor and council may be found here.

